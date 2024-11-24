64.6 F
First Baptist Church Clarksville's Annual Tour of Trees Returns

First Baptist Church ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The cherished tradition of the First Baptist Clarksville Tour of Trees is back, offering a spiritual and visually stunning way to celebrate the Christmas season. This year, 50 intricately decorated Christmas trees will grace the halls of First Baptist Church, each telling a unique part of the gospel story of Jesus.

Running from December 2nd-23rd and January 2nd-3rd, the Tour of Trees invites visitors to embark on a self-guided journey through this extraordinary display. The event is open Monday through Thursday from 10:00am to 3:00pm and Friday from 8:30am to 11:00am, at First Baptist Church Clarksville, located at 499 Commerce Street.

Each tree is adorned with meaningful decorations that narrate a chapter of the life and teachings of Jesus, creating a reflective and inspiring experience for all ages. Whether you’re looking to connect with the holiday’s spiritual meaning or simply enjoy the artistry, the Tour of Trees promises to uplift and enchant.

For more details, contact First Baptist Church at 931.245.0000 or email info@fbct.org. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the season and the gospel in a unique and memorable way!

