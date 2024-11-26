40.7 F
Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball vs. Lipscomb to Air Nationally on ESPNU February 24th

Austin Peay State University Men's Basketball's February 24th Game Against Lipscomb to Air on ESPNU. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's BasketballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team will host Lipscomb in a nationally televised game on ESPNU on February 24th at 6:00pm on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

The game marks the sixth-straight season an Atlantic Sun Conference regular-season men’s basketball game has been broadcasted on ESPNU. It also marks the first time the Governors have been a part of a national broadcast in a regular-season ASUN matchup since joining the league.

The game will be the fifth time since 2017 that Austin Peay State University has hosted a nationally-televised game and will be the first nationally-televised basketball game from F&M Bank Arena. APSU’s most recent home game on the ESPN Family of Networks was an Ohio Valley Conference contest against Belmont on January 28th, 2021. 

The contest between the Governors and Bisons will be the 79th all-time meeting and the second of the 2024-25 season, with the first matchup set for January 18th in Nashville.

In addition to the February 24th tilt, the opening three rounds of the 2025 Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Basketball Championship will be streamed live on ESPN+, with the championship game broadcasting live on ESPN2.

