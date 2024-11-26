City of Clarksville to hold Community Tree Distribution, Planting Event for Tornado Anniversary

Clarksville, TN – As the City of Clarksville remembers the devastation brought by the tornado that struck on December 9th, 2023, the City honors the resilience of our community with a unique initiative. To commemorate the anniversary, the City will distribute free, 2′ caliper trees to the first 150 survivor families, symbolizing growth, renewal, and hope.

These families will be able to choose between an Oak, Maple, or flowering Dogwood tree to bring life and beauty to their properties once more.

To participate, surviving families must pre-register at www.cityofclarksville.com and select their preferred tree species. Trees will be available for pickup on December 7th, 2024, at Heritage Park, located at 1241 Peachers Mill Road.

In addition to the tree distribution, the City of Clarksville has partnered with Hands On Nashville to assist residents in planting these trees. This partnership is designed to provide additional support to survivor families and give the community an opportunity to come together in a spirit of service and solidarity.

“We hope this initiative brings a sense of renewal and growth to all affected families,” said Joe Pitts, Mayor of Clarksville. “By planting these trees, we’re not only honoring the strength and resilience of our community but also investing in a greener future.”

Residents who wish to volunteer and help tornado survivors plant their trees this holiday season are encouraged to join this meaningful cause by registering at www.cityofclarksville.com. This event provides an opportunity for individuals and families to contribute to the healing and recovery of Clarksville, one tree at a time.

For more information, please get in touch with the City of Clarksville at Community@cityofclarksville.com.

About Hands On

Hands On’s mission is to meet community needs through service. Its programs connect volunteers to service activities supporting 160+ nonprofits, schools, and civic organizations. Hands On helps its partners maximize volunteer potential, brings awareness to the challenges facing our neighbors and communities, and inspires people to become involved in causes they care about. Hands On also partners with the city to coordinate volunteers whenever there is a disaster.

https://handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org/