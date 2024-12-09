Clarksville, TN – Capture the magic of the holiday season with this indulgent chocolate fudge recipe—a treat that’s as rich and satisfying as a crackling fire on Christmas Eve.

Whether you’re gathering around the tree with loved ones or looking for the perfect homemade gift, this fudge is the ultimate holiday delight.

Ingredients

3 cups chocolate chips either semi-sweet or milk chocolate (18.6 ounces)

14 ounces sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

1) Prepare the Pan: Line an 8×8-inch baking dish with aluminum foil or overlapping sheets of parchment paper to create a crisscross pattern. This will make removing the fudge easier.

2) Melt Ingredients: In a medium saucepan, combine the chocolate chips and sweetened condensed milk. Place the pan over medium-low heat, stirring consistently until the chocolate begins to melt.

3) Add Vanilla: Once the chocolate is partially melted, stir in the vanilla extract. Continue stirring until the mixture is fully melted, smooth, and takes on a shiny appearance.

4) Pour into Pan: Transfer the thick fudge mixture into the prepared pan. If it doesn’t pour easily, don’t worry – this is normal. Gently shake the pan or use a spatula to spread and level the mixture evenly.

5) Set the Fudge: Allow the fudge to set completely at room temperature. This will take about four hours.

6) Cut into Pieces: Once set, remove the fudge from the pan and peel off the foil or parchment paper. Trim any uneven edges, then cut the fudge into four equal squares. Slice each square into nine smaller squares, resulting in 36 bite-sized pieces.

7) Store or Serve: Enjoy the fudge immediately or store it in an airtight container for later indulgence.

Serves 36 pieces.