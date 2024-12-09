Santa Claus to Make Festive Stop at Old Glory Distilling Co. on December 14th

WHEN: Saturday, December 14th, from 10:00am–2:00pm
WHERE: Old Glory Distilling Co., 451 Alfred Thun Road, Clarksville, TN
About Old Glory Distilling Company
Since opening in 2016, Old Glory Distilling Co. has grown to be one of Tennessee’s larger distilleries and carved out a space for itself on the Tennessee Whiskey Trail and across the mid-Volunteer State – the birthplace of legendary liquors.
This family-owned, family-operated distillery utilizes a dynamic distilling operation to craft just over 3,500 barrels of Tennessee Bourbon each year. From milling grain to barrel aging, each phase of the process takes place on-site to ensure each barrel meets Old Glory’s standards.
Old Glory Distilling is located at 451 Alfred Thun Road in Clarksville, Tennessee.
