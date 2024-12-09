Austin Peay State University’s Fall Commencement Scheduled for December at Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host commencement ceremonies at 10:00am and 2:00pm Friday, December 13th, in the Dunn Center to honor its Fall 2024 graduates.

This semester’s graduating class includes approximately 881 students. Undergraduate and graduate students from each of the university’s academic colleges will be recognized.

Tickets are available to the public through Eventbrite. They can be accessed through the commencement section of Austin Peay State University’s website, along with a link to live footage of the ceremonies for those unable to attend.

For general ticketing questions or assistance with ADA-compliant or wheelchair-accessible seating, contact the Office of the Registrar at graduation@apsu.edu or 931.221.7150.

Any updates about the ceremonies will be emailed to participating graduates, posted on Austin Peay State University’s social media accounts, and added to the university’s website at www.apsu.edu/graduation/commencement.php.