Roxy Regional Theatre Encourages Budding Talent with Spring 2025 Scholarships

Clarksville, TN – For the second year, the GFWC Clarksville Women’s Club is offering scholarships to support and encourage young and budding artists’ involvement in the Roxy Regional Theatre’s School of the Arts.

These scholarships are available for the Spring 2025 semester of the Roxy’s youth acting program, beginning January 11th and culminating in a special mainstage showcase in May 2025.

The principal aim of this scholarship program is to offer financial support to students aged 8 to 18 in our community with a passion and interest in the performing arts, who may not otherwise be able to participate in the Roxy’s veteran program. Scholarship awards will be applied to the tuition rate for School of the Arts, and will range in amounts from $150.00 to $300.00. (Number of scholarships and amounts will be determined based on the number of qualified applicants.)

The scholarship application deadline is December 20th, 2024. The online application form is available at roxyregionaltheatre.org/schoolofthearts.

The Spring 2025 semester of the School of the Arts runs from January 11th through May 3rd, 2025. Class for ages 8 to 12 (or the Beginner/Intermediate Level) meets on Saturdays from 9:00am to 10:30am. Class for ages 13 to 18 (or the Intermediate/Advanced Level) meets on Saturdays from 10:30am to 12:30pm. (Please note: Class will not meet March 15th.) The registration deadline for the School of the Arts is noon on Friday, January 10th, and space is limited. Tuition is $75.00/month.

About The General Federation of Women’s Clubs

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. GFWC Clarksville Women’s Club is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to making a difference in Clarksville and surrounding communities. The Clarksville Women’s Club believes in taking action with urgency in order to raise public awareness about some of the most pressing issues facing today’s society.

For more information, visit gfwcclarksvillewomensclub.com.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.