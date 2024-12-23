Clarksville Police reports Bella’s Closet Suffers Loss with Trailer Theft

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating the theft of a trailer belonging to Bella’s Closet, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering women in the Clarksville area.

The trailer was last seen on Saturday, December 21st, at approximately 6:00pm, parked in front of Bella’s Closet at 108 Kraft Street. When the owners arrived on Monday morning, they discovered it missing.

Bella’s Closet uses the trailer to transport donated items to events aimed at providing clothing for women in need. Founder Cynthia Pitts expressed that the loss is “truly heartbreaking” and significantly impacts their mission, as they are now unable to transport clothes for their pop-up events.

Bella’s Closet is committed to helping women in Clarksville look and feel their best, regardless of their social or financial situations. The organization offers free clothing and accessories, as well as workshops on resume building, interview skills, and financial counseling. They also provide mentoring and networking opportunities to support women’s personal and professional growth.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the trailer. Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Heath at 931.648.0656, ext. 5223.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.