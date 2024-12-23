53.8 F
Clarksville
Monday, December 23, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police reports Bella’s Closet Suffers Loss with Trailer Theft
News

Clarksville Police reports Bella’s Closet Suffers Loss with Trailer Theft

News Staff
By News Staff
Thieves Target Bella’s Closet Trailer, Public Assistance Needed
Thieves Target Bella’s Closet Trailer, Public Assistance Needed

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating the theft of a trailer belonging to Bella’s Closet, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering women in the Clarksville area.

The trailer was last seen on Saturday, December 21st, at approximately 6:00pm, parked in front of Bella’s Closet at 108 Kraft Street. When the owners arrived on Monday morning, they discovered it missing.

Bella’s Closet uses the trailer to transport donated items to events aimed at providing clothing for women in need. Founder Cynthia Pitts expressed that the loss is “truly heartbreaking” and significantly impacts their mission, as they are now unable to transport clothes for their pop-up events.

Bella’s Closet is committed to helping women in Clarksville look and feel their best, regardless of their social or financial situations. The organization offers free clothing and accessories, as well as workshops on resume building, interview skills, and financial counseling. They also provide mentoring and networking opportunities to support women’s personal and professional growth. 

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the trailer. Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Heath at 931.648.0656, ext. 5223.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Earns Perfect Score in SACSCOC Reaccreditation
Next article
AAA Study Highlights Speeding, Distractions, and Aggression as Deadliest Road Hazards
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information