Austin Peay State University Earns Perfect Score in SACSCOC Reaccreditation

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has received review from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), showcasing an ongoing commitment to excellence across campus.

Following a comprehensive process that began in September 2023, SACSCOC reaffirmed APSU’s accreditation for 10 years with zero recommendations for improvement across all 73 SACSCOC standards.

“To attain reaffirmation with no required follow-up reporting to SACSCOC is the grand prize all institutions are striving toward in their accreditation process,” said Dr. Tucker Brown, APSU’s senior vice provost and associate vice president of academic affairs.

“Where many fall short of that mark, we’ve made it, which is a reflection of the incredible work our faculty and staff do on a day-to-day basis. This result is our expectation, and the work we are doing to provide top-quality educational experiences will continue to have reverberations on our campus and beyond as we pursue our mission and vision,” Brown stated.

SACSCOC representatives visited campus in April 2024 to conduct a thorough evaluation of APSU’s academic programs, student services, governance, financial resources, and institutional effectiveness. Based on their feedback, the SACSCOC Board of Trustees approved APSU’s reaffirmation in December 2024.

This allows the university to continue providing critical student services, such as access to federal financial aid, credit transfers, and the recognition of earned bachelor’s degrees for graduate school applications.

“SACSCOC reaffirmation is more than just a stamp of approval,” said Dr. Maria Cronley, APSU’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “It’s a commitment to our students that we deliver a high-quality education, grounded in integrity and focused on continuous improvement.”

For more information on APSU’s accreditation, visit https://www.apsu.edu/academic-affairs/vice-provost/reaffirmation.php.

About Austin Peay State University

Austin Peay State University (APSU), located in Clarksville, Tennessee, is a leading institution of higher education in the Southeast. The university offers over 50 graduate and 125 undergraduate degree paths, including the country’s first registered apprenticeship for teaching and a newly launched Master of Business Administration (MBA) program.

Named after Clarksville native and former Tennessee Governor Austin Peay, the university’s Clarksville campus spans 195 acres downtown. APSU also operates a campus at Fort Campbell, Kentucky and is Tennessee’s leading higher education provider for military-affiliated students, who represent nearly 30% of the student body.

About SACSCOC

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) is an institutional accreditor for quality assurance in higher education. SACSCOC accredits institutions that award associate, baccalaureate, master’s, or doctoral degrees, including those offered via distance and correspondence education, and direct assessment within these institutions.

It serves as the common denominator of shared values and practices among its members in the United States and international institutions of higher education approved by the SACSCOC Executive Council, Board of Trustees, and the Appeals Committee of the College Delegate Assembly.