5 Tips That Could Save Your Life on the Road: Sharing the Highway with Trucks

Clarksville, TN – Whether you’re heading to work, embarking on a family road trip, or just learning to drive, sharing the road with large trucks is a daily reality. These massive vehicles are essential to our economy, transporting goods across the country, but they also present unique challenges for other drivers.

Fortunately, by adopting safe driving practices, you can reduce risks and help ensure everyone gets to their destination safely.

Here are five essential tips to help you safely coexist with trucks on the road:

1. Stay Visible: If You Can’t See the Driver, They Can’t See You

Large trucks have substantial blind spots, and if you can’t see the truck driver in their side mirror, they can’t see you either. Following too closely or lingering in a blind spot—especially directly behind the truck—can lead to dangerous situations. Always maintain a safe distance of at least half the length of a football field between your vehicle and the truck. This distance provides the truck driver with enough room to react and ensures you stay visible.

2. Practice Patience: Give Trucks Time to Maneuver

Trucks often operate with speed limiters, preventing them from exceeding 65 mph. Tailgating or pressuring a truck driver to speed up not only increases stress but also creates dangerous conditions for both vehicles.

Patience is also crucial when trucks are turning or backing up. Their wide turns and complex maneuvers require space. Never try to squeeze past a truck making a turn—it only takes a few seconds for them to clear the intersection or loading dock. As former truck driver Tom Blad points out, “Simply because I was going to block their path for three or four seconds, cars would make risky moves that could have ended in accidents.”

3. Avoid Lingering Beside Trucks

Spending too much time driving alongside a truck is a risky move. Trucks are prone to tire blowouts, which can send debris flying into your vehicle. With truck tires weighing up to 500 pounds, a blowout can cause catastrophic damage or even fatalities.

Additionally, lingering increases the chance of a sideswipe if the truck swerves or changes lanes. “Move at a safe and steady speed until you’re far enough past the truck to change lanes,” advises Gary Falldin, an industry safety expert.

4. Stay Out of the “No Zones”

Trucks have four major blind spots: in front, directly behind, and along both sides. When passing a truck, always make sure you can see the entire truck in your rear-view mirror before merging back into the lane.

The right side of a truck is especially hazardous because the driver has limited visibility on that side. Always pass trucks on the left whenever possible, and do so promptly but safely.

5. Avoid the Rear of Trucks

One of the most perilous spots around a truck is directly behind it. Tailgating or zipping behind a reversing truck is incredibly dangerous. This rule applies in parking lots and other off-road areas as well.

“Many times, cars try to zip around behind me—it’s extremely dangerous,” warns Matt Carter, a professional driver and safety expert. The rear blind spot is substantial, and truck drivers often can’t see smaller vehicles behind them.

Drive Smart, Stay Safe

Sharing the road with large trucks doesn’t have to be intimidating. By practicing patience, maintaining a safe distance, and staying out of blind spots, you can significantly reduce the risk of accidents. Remember, safe driving is a shared responsibility, and these tips can help protect not just you, but everyone on the road.