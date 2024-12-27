Savor, Sip, and Socialize: Clarksville’s Must-Visit Takumi Hotpot & BBQ

Written by Linda Austin

Clarksville, TN – There’s something magical about finding a spot that combines impeccable service, innovative dining, and a fun, immersive, hands-on culinary experience, especially when shared with a group of adventurous girlfriends.

Our latest girls’ night out led us to Takumi Hotpot and BBQ, a local hidden gem tucked away in the Lowe’s Shopping Plaza in St. Bethlehem. It’s a must-visit for Clarksville foodies that enjoy authentic flavors, lively ambiance, and the unique experience of Asian fusion-inspired dining.

For some of our first-timers in the party, the welcoming staff at Takumi made the whole process pleasantly smooth and very enjoyable. Shauna Bartling, Takumi’s superlative and very passionate general manager, along with Ashley, our wonderfully sweet server, walked us through the entire dining experience, from helping us choose a broth that matched our comfort level, to sharing with us insider’s tips and tricks on enjoying our festive event to the fullest.

We started with a tour of their hotpot options. All the different types of broth, each brimming with flavor. Our table ended up with a mix of spicy kimchi, a classic pork bone broth, and a super nutritious Korean Red Jujube herbal broth.

I confess I was extremely impressed that Takumi even offered Jujube broth. That’s a very rare offering, something even the big city Hotpot places don’t normally offer. It shows the restaurant caters to the very health-conscious, too. The large selection of fresh seafood, thinly sliced meats, and vegetables made it easy to dive into a comforting and hearty meal.

Second confession, I was again impressed with their large selection of authentic exotic Asian vegetables as well; lotus root, and enoki mushrooms? Wow! One of the highlights was the chance to get creative with their hotpot sauce bar. Mixing up our own dipping sauces felt like a chef moment, with endless combinations of soy, garlic, sesame, and chili, just to name a few.

Oh, the Korean BBQ! Takumi’s grill-ready selection is perfect for savoring Korean barbecue right at your table. It’s an all-you-can-eat feast, with kalbi, bulgogi chicken, spicy pork and large tiger shrimp. The extensive variety allowed everyone to create a meal that’s as mild or fiery as they like. I loved making my own grilled shrimp lettuce wraps with a spicy garlic sauce I created at the sauce bar.

Takumi also has a fully stocked bar, with a wide selection of Korean soju and Japanese sake. Shauna worked closely with her bartenders, creating a variety of beautifully crafted signature cocktails. I indulged a little with a sampling of their most popular adult libations; the Lychee Martini with a candied ginger and lychee fruit garnish (Yum!), The Year of the Dragon Cocktail is made with candied dragon fruit and fresh dragon fruit juice (Yum!). My favorite was the Cherry Blossom High Ball made with Japanese whiskey, ginger ale and, as Shauna teasingly put it, “a very bougie” cherry liquor (Super YUM!)

The restaurant has as part of their serving staff two adorable robots that deliver dishes to you – Grace and Andy. The quirky couple reminds me of what you would experience in a trendy techno Tokyo Cafe. Fun Fact, Japan has more robots than people. Bringing my little granddaughter April to meet the robot server couple is on my agenda.

Fortunately, Takumi is family-friendly, with a kid-friendly buffet that makes it easy for the pickiest eaters, so everyone in the family can enjoy the fun. My little April is very picky, but occasionally she surprises me. Takumi offers an opportunity for kids of all ages to “TRY” a lot of new things. I know she’ll love their Boba Tea aka Bubble Tea, especially the strawberry milk tea with tiny strawberry popping bobas that are different from traditional boba.

Shauna mentioned they have a lot of people who stop in just to pick up their favorite Bubble Tea, like picking up a favorite Starbucks coffee. The Peral Milk tea with a brown sugar swirl is my favorite, but they also have, of course in Takumi style, a large selection like the Toro Milk Tea and a Winter Melon Milk Tea with Rainbow Jelly.

For those planning something special, the restaurant has three private party rooms, and one even offers karaoke, which is ideal for office parties, birthdays, receptions, or any special event. Birthday babies get a free meal with a party of six or more. Bonus!



Reservations are highly recommended, plus the management staff can help coordinate and plan the event in advance to accommodate and ensure everyone has a wonderful time. Also, Takumi will be open all day on Thanksgiving and Christmas for families and friends who would rather go out for their holiday dinners.



A very special thank you to Shauna and Ashley and the entire staff at Takumi for helping make our visit a wonderfully fun-filled evening with delicious bites, exquisite cocktails, and memorable moments. Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast of Asian BBQ and hotpots, a die-hard foodie, or a curious newbie wanting to experience a culinary adventure without having to leave town, Takumi is truly a Clarksville-must-visit treasured addition to our local foodie scene.