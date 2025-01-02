38.4 F
Christmas on the Cumberland Shines Bright with 1,000,000 Lights and First-Ever Drone Show

Clarksville's Christmas on the Cumberland Draws Thousands to McGregor Park for Festive Celebration. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – “Christmas on the Cumberland this year was bigger than it has been in a long time,” City of Clarksville’s Amanda Pitt said. “We had approximately 6,000 people in McGregor Park, more people in the Two Rivers parking lot, and all along Riverside Drive. Some missed the opening ceremony but wanted to see the drone show.”

Last year, organizers introduced a German Christmas Market to take place prior to the lighting of 1,000,000 Christmas lights along Riverside Drive. This year they expanded on that idea.

“We wanted to level up the German Christmas Market experience, so we did a little research and included a lot of international elements. We highlighted Kwanzaa, Jewish traditions, and other traditions from around the world. Around the market, we had decorations and posters to familiarize people with how other cultures celebrate the holidays.

“The vendors were really pleased with the turnout. We also added craft stations, a petting zoo with pony rides, and lots more for folks to do. We had areas where people could make ornaments or dreidels.

During the market, Full Circle performed a mix of traditional carols and more modern songs. They did a great job. We had performances by Cast & Crowns and Natalie’s Dance Network. They have been performing for years. They’re part of the tradition now. We’re so lucky to have them. The little dancers are just adorable.”

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and his family love doing this every year. He and his family flipped the switch and lit up Riverside Drive with 1,000,000 Christmas lights. This year, there was a new twist, after the lighting, a drone show.

“The drone show was awesome,” Pitt said. “People loved it. At first everyone was so quiet, they were completely focused. It was the first ever drone show in Clarksville. 200 drones provided a 15 minute show, synchronized with the music. They started the show by forming the state of Tennessee and putting a heart where the city of Clarksville is located. To hear these little kids as they figured out what shapes were being formed in the sky say, ‘oh my God, it’s a penguin’. They were just thrilled with it. Everyone really seemed to enjoy that part of the show. It was so neat to see something cool and different. We will definitely bring that back for next year.”

