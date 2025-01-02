38.4 F
Clarksville
Thursday, January 2, 2025
HomeSportsAPSU Women's Basktball Falls to Eastern Kentucky at F&M Bank Arena, 72-58
Sports

APSU Women’s Basktball Falls to Eastern Kentucky at F&M Bank Arena, 72-58

News Staff
By News Staff
Sa'Mya Wyatt's 20 Points Highlight Austin Peay State University Women's Basketball Efforts in Loss to Eastern Kentucky. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Sa'Mya Wyatt's 20 Points Highlight Austin Peay State University Women's Basketball Efforts in Loss to Eastern Kentucky. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's BasketballClarksville, TN Sa’Mya Wyatt had her second 20-point performance of the season, but the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team fell 72-58 to Atlantic Sun Conference opponent Eastern Kentucky Thursday on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. 

Eastern Kentucky’s (11-3, 1-0 ASUN) quick start allowed them to go up 8-4 on Austin Peay (5-7, 0-1 ASUN) with seven minutes remaining in the first quarter. Both teams entered a three-minute scoring drought, which ended with a free-throw by Anala Nelson and a layup from La’Nya Foster, getting the Govs within one of the Colonels at 8-7. An 8-2 run by EKU allowed them to lead by as many as seven, but free-throws by Sa’Mya Wyatt closed out the quarter with the Colonels leading by five at 16-11. 

The conference rivals went back and forth to open the second quarter as the Colonels continued to lead by five at 20-15 with 6:35 remaining. EKU took their largest lead of the quarter with a jumper by Kaitlyn Coster, making the score 33-22 with 1:07 remaining in the half. A three-pointer by Anovia Sheals and a layup by Wyatt cut the APSU Govs deficit to six at 33-27 but EKU’s Alice Recanati jumper at the horn gave the Colonels a 35-27 lead at the break. 

The Governors and the Colonels continued to trade shots but the APSU Govs cut their deficit to five at 46-41 with three and a half minutes remaining. EKU scored nine of the game’s next 11 points to lead 55-43 heading into the fourth quarter. 

Five consecutive layups allowed the Colonels to take a 19-shot lead at 67-48 with four minutes left. A layup by Foster and Wyatt followed by free-throws from Nelson trimmed the Govs’ deficit to 14, but ultimately, the 72-58 victory went to the Colonel.

The Difference

Field-goal percentage. APSU shot 36.2 percent from the field, while EKU shot 51.9 percent.

Inside The Box Score

Sa’Mya Wyatt’s 20-point performance marked her 10th game with double-figures and her second game with over 20 points.

La’Nya Foster led with eight rebounds. 

Anala Nelson had four assists and four steals. 

The Governors outscored the Colonels 14-10 off turnovers and 12-10 on fast breaks.

Previous article
Christmas on the Cumberland Shines Bright with 1,000,000 Lights and First-Ever Drone Show
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information