APSU Women’s Basktball Falls to Eastern Kentucky at F&M Bank Arena, 72-58

Clarksville, TN – Sa’Mya Wyatt had her second 20-point performance of the season, but the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team fell 72-58 to Atlantic Sun Conference opponent Eastern Kentucky Thursday on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Eastern Kentucky’s (11-3, 1-0 ASUN) quick start allowed them to go up 8-4 on Austin Peay (5-7, 0-1 ASUN) with seven minutes remaining in the first quarter. Both teams entered a three-minute scoring drought, which ended with a free-throw by Anala Nelson and a layup from La’Nya Foster, getting the Govs within one of the Colonels at 8-7. An 8-2 run by EKU allowed them to lead by as many as seven, but free-throws by Sa’Mya Wyatt closed out the quarter with the Colonels leading by five at 16-11.

The conference rivals went back and forth to open the second quarter as the Colonels continued to lead by five at 20-15 with 6:35 remaining. EKU took their largest lead of the quarter with a jumper by Kaitlyn Coster, making the score 33-22 with 1:07 remaining in the half. A three-pointer by Anovia Sheals and a layup by Wyatt cut the APSU Govs deficit to six at 33-27 but EKU’s Alice Recanati jumper at the horn gave the Colonels a 35-27 lead at the break.

The Governors and the Colonels continued to trade shots but the APSU Govs cut their deficit to five at 46-41 with three and a half minutes remaining. EKU scored nine of the game’s next 11 points to lead 55-43 heading into the fourth quarter.

Five consecutive layups allowed the Colonels to take a 19-shot lead at 67-48 with four minutes left. A layup by Foster and Wyatt followed by free-throws from Nelson trimmed the Govs’ deficit to 14, but ultimately, the 72-58 victory went to the Colonel.

The Difference

Field-goal percentage. APSU shot 36.2 percent from the field, while EKU shot 51.9 percent.

Inside The Box Score

Sa’Mya Wyatt’s 20-point performance marked her 10th game with double-figures and her second game with over 20 points.

La’Nya Foster led with eight rebounds.

Anala Nelson had four assists and four steals.

The Governors outscored the Colonels 14-10 off turnovers and 12-10 on fast breaks.