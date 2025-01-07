Clarksville has the Lowest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Tennessee is the 8th least expensive market in the nation

Nashville, TN – Gas prices rose, on average, seven cents over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.74 which is five cents more expensive than one month ago and three cents more than one year ago.

On average, Tennessee drivers paid less at the pump in 2024 than they did in 2023. In 2024, Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.95 per gallon. In 2023, gas prices averaged $3.15 per gallon. In 2024, Tennessee gas prices also did not go as high as they did in 2023. Last year’s highest daily average gas price was $3.34 per gallon, compared to 2023’s highest daily average gas price of $3.50 per gallon.

“Last week we saw crude oil prices trending higher, which is likely why we’re seeing a slight increase at the pump to start the new year,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We typically see our gas prices stay at less expensive levels in the winter months, before gradually rising heading into the busy summer travel season.”

National Gas Prices

Today’s National Gas Price Average is $3.06, which is four cents higher than one month ago, but two cents cheaper than one year ago.

Tennessee Regional Prices

metro markets – Nashville ($2.80), Morristown ($2.76), Memphis ($2.75) Least expensive metro markets – Clarksville ($2.64), Chattanooga ($2.70), Kingsport ($2.70)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $2.745 $2.746 $2.677 $2.693 $2.711 Chattanooga $2.700 $2.705 $2.614 $2.667 $2.589 Knoxville $2.735 $2.727 $2.585 $2.626 $2.703 Memphis $2.758 $2.747 $2.725 $2.718 $2.799 Nashville $2.804 $2.811 $2.756 $2.748 $2.702 Click here to view current gasoline price averages