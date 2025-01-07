29.2 F
Clarksville has the Lowest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Tennessee Gas Prices Climb Seven Cents

Gas Pump. (AAA)

Tennessee is the 8th least expensive market in the nation

AAANashville, TN – Gas prices rose, on average, seven cents over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.74 which is five cents more expensive than one month ago and three cents more than one year ago.  

On average, Tennessee drivers paid less at the pump in 2024 than they did in 2023. In 2024, Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.95 per gallon. In 2023, gas prices averaged $3.15 per gallon. In 2024, Tennessee gas prices also did not go as high as they did in 2023. Last year’s highest daily average gas price was $3.34 per gallon, compared to 2023’s highest daily average gas price of $3.50 per gallon.  

“Last week we saw crude oil prices trending higher, which is likely why we’re seeing a slight increase at the pump to start the new year,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We typically see our gas prices stay at less expensive levels in the winter months, before gradually rising heading into the busy summer travel season.” 

National Gas Prices

Today’s National Gas Price Average is $3.06, which is four cents higher than one month ago, but two cents cheaper than one year ago. 

Tennessee Regional Prices 

  • Most expensive metro markets – Nashville ($2.80), Morristown ($2.76), Memphis ($2.75) 
  • Least expensive metro markets – Clarksville ($2.64), Chattanooga ($2.70), Kingsport ($2.70) 

Tennessee Gas Price Averages 

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline) 

vcsPRAsset_522440_105553_279a6033-181d-4f41-a971-72bcb183d553_0 Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago
Tennessee $2.745 $2.746 $2.677 $2.693 $2.711
Chattanooga $2.700 $2.705 $2.614 $2.667 $2.589
Knoxville $2.735 $2.727 $2.585 $2.626 $2.703
Memphis $2.758 $2.747 $2.725 $2.718 $2.799
Nashville $2.804 $2.811 $2.756 $2.748 $2.702
Click here to view current gasoline price averages

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second-largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings, and more.
 
ACG belongs to the National AAA Federation, with more than 64 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.
 
For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
