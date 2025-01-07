Austin Peay State University Hosts 3rd Annual MLK Day Breakfast Featuring Fireside Chat with Lt. Gen. Ronald Bailey

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with its 3rd Annual MLK Day Breakfast on January 20th, 2025. The event will feature a fireside chat with APSU alumnus and retired Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Ronald Bailey, interviewed by current APSU student Elizabeth Daniel.

The free community event from 9:00am to 10:30am in the APSU Morgan University Center Ballroom will explore social justice, community engagement, and personal growth. Bailey’s military career and commitment to service align with King’s vision of leadership and equality.

“This breakfast celebration offers our campus and community a chance to come together and reflect on Dr. King’s legacy,” said LaNeeça Williams, Austin Peay State University’s chief of Institutional Culture. “Having Lt. Gen. Bailey share his experiences and insights through this fireside chat will provide valuable perspectives for our students and community.”

The event will also feature “Traveling While Black,” a short virtual reality documentary by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams and presented by Dr. Al Tilooby, an APSU management professor. This immersive experience highlights the challenges African Americans faced during segregation, drawing viewers into personal stories from that era.

The event includes a complimentary breakfast buffet and is open to all community members, including families with children.

Please visit the event link to register.