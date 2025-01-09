City of Clarksville Prepares for Potential Winter Storm with Up to 8 Inches of Snow Forecast

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville is prepared for a potential winter storm on Friday, that could bring snowfall totals of anywhere between 4 to 8 inches to the area.

A Winter Storm Watch for Clarksville and surrounding areas of Middle Tennessee, issued by the National Weather Service (NWS), takes effect Friday, January 10th, 2025, at 6:00am, and continues until Saturday, January 11th, at 6:00am.

A Watch, issued in advance of a storm, means there is at least a 50% chance of a hazardous winter weather event occurring. It is intended to provide the affected public with enough lead time to make plans for staying safe.

As the event becomes imminent, a Watch will normally be upgraded to either a Winter Storm Warning or a lesser Winter Weather Advisory, which indicates an 80% or greater possibility of occurrence.

The City’s Public Safety departments are alerted, and the Clarksville Street Department is preparing to deploy its fleet of salt trucks and snow plows to clear snow from all designated City streets.

The City works in cooperation with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), which is responsible for clearing State highways, as well as the Montgomery County Highway Department, which clears County roads outside of the Clarksville City limits.

“We are watching and fully preparing for this predicted winter storm in the City of Clarksville, and our outstanding Street Department is equipped and ready to make our streets safe for travel,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

“We need the public’s help. We ask that cars in our City’s neighborhoods not be parked along the street sides. Keeping the streets clear of parked cars will enable our salt trucks and snow plows to move through those neighborhoods more efficiently,” Mayor Pitts said.

Mayor Pitts also asks all residents to help their neighbors with food, shelter, and basic needs during this cold snap and impending snow event. And, be a responsible pet owner, by bringing pets inside out of the cold and inclement weather.