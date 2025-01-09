Clarksville Police Urge Caution as Winter Weather Advisory Takes Effect

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) urges all motorists to be prepared for potential winter weather expected to impact our area as early as Thursday night into Friday morning.

We strongly advise residents to avoid unnecessary travel during this period. Staying off the roadways ensures your safety and allows first responders to focus on emergencies without additional hazards.

CPD will have additional officers on patrol to assist motorists and monitor road conditions. Please exercise caution, and if possible, remain at home until conditions improve.

Driving Tips for Winter Weather

If travel is unavoidable, follow these guidelines to stay safe on the road:

Plan Ahead: Allow extra time to reach your destination. Drive Slowly: Reducing speed is crucial as vehicles are harder to control or stop on slick or snow-covered roads. Maintain a Safe Following Distance: Increase the distance between your vehicle and others to allow ample time for stopping. Understand Your Braking System: Antilock Brake System (ABS): Apply firm, steady pressure to the brake pedal. ABS prevents wheels from locking up during braking.

Non-ABS Brakes: If your wheels begin to lock up, gently pump the brakes to maintain control.

Additional Reminders

Keep your headlights on for visibility.

Ensure your vehicle is equipped with essentials like an ice scraper, blanket, and flashlight.

Check the weather forecast before heading out and avoid travel during peak snowfall or freezing conditions.

Your safety is our priority. Thank you for helping us keep Clarksville safe during this winter weather event.