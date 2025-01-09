Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for January 9th–13th, 2025: Winter Storm

Clarksville, TN – The upcoming days bring a mix of sunny skies, snow showers, and chilly temperatures. While Thursday starts relatively calm and sunny, snow is expected to arrive on Friday, creating hazardous travel conditions before the skies clear for a colder but sunnier weekend.

Here’s what to expect each day:

Patchy fog is expected early Thursday, between 7:00am and 8:00am, but will clear to reveal a sunny day with a high near 35°F. Winds will remain calm throughout the day, providing a quiet start to the week’s weather.

Clouds will increase as Thursday night progresses, with a slight 20% chance of snow showers developing after 3:00am. Temperatures will dip to a low of 25°F, with calm winds continuing through the night.

Snow showers are forecast throughout Friday, with a high near 33°F. Winds will shift to the south-southeast at around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%, making travel conditions potentially hazardous.

On Friday Night, snow showers will likely persist before midnight, tapering off as the night progresses. Skies will remain cloudy, with a low of around 23°F. Winds will shift to the west-northwest at around 5 mph. There is a 70% chance of precipitation.

Saturday brings a reprieve from snow, with partly sunny skies and a high near 32°F. A light west wind at 5 mph will accompany the cooler day.

Expect partly cloudy skies and a colder evening Saturday night, with temperatures dropping to a low of 16°F. Winds will be calm initially, becoming south-southeast around 5 mph later in the night.

A sunnier and slightly warmer day is in store for Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 39°F. Light south winds at around 5 mph will help moderate the temperatures slightly.

For Sunday Night, cloud cover will increase overnight, leading to mostly cloudy skies and a low of 25°F. Winds will shift from the south to the west after midnight, maintaining a gentle breeze.

Partly sunny skies will dominate on Monday, with a high near 34°F. It will remain chilly as the week starts to wind down.

Monday night will have partly cloudy skies and another cold night, with temperatures dropping to a low near 16°F.

Prepare for a mix of clear skies and snow showers this week in Clarksville-Montgomery County. The most notable weather event will be Friday’s snow showers, which may create hazardous conditions. Ensure you’re ready for the colder temperatures, and keep an eye on updates for potential changes. Stay warm and stay safe!