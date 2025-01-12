Clarksville, TN – The Margarita Mocktail from The Spruce Eats offers a zesty and refreshing alcohol-free take on the classic margarita, perfect for any occasion. This vibrant drink combines freshly squeezed lime, lemon, and orange juices with a touch of agave nectar for natural sweetness, balanced by the effervescence of seltzer or club soda.

Served over ice in a salt-rimmed glass—enhanced with lime zest or Tajín for an extra kick—this mocktail delivers the tangy, citrus-forward flavors of a traditional margarita without the alcohol.

Garnished with a lime wedge, it’s a delightful and sophisticated beverage for all to enjoy.

Ingredients

Flaky sea salt, Tajín seasoning, lime zest for rimming

Lime wedge, for rim and garnish

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lime juice from 2 medium limes

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice from ½ medium lemon

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice from ½ small orange

1 tablespoon agave nectar

1/4 to 1/2 cup seltzer, or club soda, to taste

Instructions

Wet the rim of a tumbler or double old-fashioned glass by wiping a lime wedge around the edge.

Roll the rim in a small dish of flaky sea salt (or mix with lime zest or Tajín)

Fill the glass with ice cubes and add the lime, lemon, and orange juices along with the agave nectar or use a shaker instead filled with ice and shake for 10 seconds, then

strain over ice. Stir well for at least 30 seconds.

Top the margarita with seltzer or club soda.

Garnish with a lime wedge.