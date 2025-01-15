23.2 F
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Supports Fort Campbell in Successful Mobilization Exercise

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH)Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH), in collaboration with the Fort Campbell Garrison and the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), successfully executed a large-scale mobilization exercise (MOBEX) last week, showcasing its ability to support rapid deployments.

The MOBEX focused on preparing 1st Brigade Combat Soldiers for deployment on a compressed timeline, reducing the typical brigade pre-deployment processing from roughly one month to just four days. This accelerated process tested Fort Campbell’s systems and trained BACH staff to handle short-notice deployment scenarios effectively.

Planning for the exercise involved a coordinated effort between the 101st Operations team, the Division Surgeon, Fort Campbell Garrison, and various BACH departments, including Soldier Health Services, Primary Care, Audiology, Soldier Readiness Processing personnel, and the Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security office.

The exercise provided an opportunity to validate Fort Campbell’s rapid deployment systems while equipping BACH providers and support staff with valuable hands-on experience in readiness activities. This training ensures the hospital is prepared to support future contingency operations, further solidifying Fort Campbell’s ability to meet mission requirements at a moment’s notice.

“This MOBEX demonstrates the strength of our partnerships and the dedication of our teams to ensuring readiness,” said a BACH spokesperson. “By training together under realistic conditions, we can enhance our capability to respond effectively to any operational demands.”

The successful completion of this exercise highlights the critical role BACH and its partners play in maintaining the 101st Airborne Division’s operational readiness, ensuring that Soldiers are prepared to deploy rapidly whenever called upon.

