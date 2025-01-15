16.5 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
HomeArts/LeisureManna Café Golden Gala Shines with Hollywood Glamour and Record Attendance
Arts/LeisureClarksville Living

Manna Café Golden Gala Shines with Hollywood Glamour and Record Attendance

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Vicki York
Vicki York

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Manna Cafe recently held its annual Golden Gala, this year with a Hollywood theme, at Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

“I’m incredibly excited about it,” Executive Director Vicki York said. “We have a bigger crowd than ever, and we have a new chef, so the food is going to be absolutely delectable. We also have a live band and an auction that just gets better every year.”

Golden Gala’s auction has become well known for its offering of beautiful and unique hand-painted chairs. “We have more chairs than normal,” York said. “Manna Café is doing great. We’re helping and serving as many people as ever, maybe more. Our hot meal numbers are going up, and that has something to do with Chef Maxwell. We will be announcing a big transition in our food distribution program. We’re doing something unique that I think will help us serve people even better.”

York said Manna Cafe’s donations are down and that summertime is always hard. “The economy is bad, and people are nervous, so I understand. But we don’t want to pull back any of our services. We want to keep doing what we’re doing. As the economy gets harder the need increases, so we don’t want to cut anything.”

Photo Gallery

Previous article
U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn Introduces Bills to Protect Young Women in Sports
Next article
Roxy Regional Theatre Seeks Local Talent for “The Addams Family” Youth Production
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information