U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn Introduces Bills to Protect Young Women in Sports

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) introduced legislation to stand up for women and girls in sports. This effort includes a resolution calling on the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to revoke its transgender student-athlete eligibility policy, a bill to assess and prevent violence against women in athletics, and a resolution declaring October 10th as ‘American Girls in Sports Day,’ which Senate Democrats blocked last Congress.

Last year, a United Nations report affirmed that women are put at a competitive disadvantage when competing against biological men. This week, the NCAA is holding its annual meeting in Nashville, where representatives from member institutions will gather to discuss the association’s policies and governance. The NCAA has yet to update its policy regarding the participation of men in women’s sports despite resounding calls to do so.

“Young women across the country have suffered injuries, faced sexual harassment, and lost accolades because they were forced to share spaces designed for women with men,” said Senator Blackburn. “The vast majority of Americans agree athletes should only be allowed to compete on teams that correspond with their biological sex. The left’s cowardly pandering continues to put innocent girls in harm’s way, and we must put an end to this assault on women once and for all.”

Today, Senator Blackburn introduced:

Fair Play for Girls Act: This bill, would require the U.S. Attorney General to submit an analysis of violence against women in athletics to Congress as well as policy recommendations to support these young women. This analysis would include the:

Impediments to fair and safe competition for biological female athletes;

Prevalence of biological female athletes losing opportunities;

Effectiveness of state laws aimed at mitigating the risk of bodily harm and loss of opportunity associated with the permitting of biological men to compete in women’s sports;

Prevalence and root causes of online violence, harassment, and abuse against women and girls in athletics;

Prevalence of sexual harassment and abuse of women and girls in athletics; and

Effectiveness of federal and state laws aimed at preventing the sexual harassment and abuse of women and girls in athletics.

Resolution Calling on the NCAA to Protect Women in Sports: This resolution calls on the NCAA to revoke its transgender student-athlete eligibility policy; urges the NCAA to require its member conferences to conform to this biological sex-based policy across all sports and all divisions; and calls on all sports-governing bodies in the U.S. to protect the category of women’s sport for biological women and girls.

‘American Girls in Sports Day’ Resolution: This resolution would recognize October 10th as ‘American Girls in Sports Day’ to celebrate the accomplishments of female athletes.

Endorsements

This legislation is endorsed by Riley Gaines, Jennifer Sey, Caitlyn Jenner, Sage Steele, Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee, Parents Defending Education Action, and Independent Women’s Forum.

“Far too many young women in athletics have been harmed because they were forced to compete with young men masquerading as girls. This abuse cannot continue, and I am calling on every member of Congress to support Senator Blackburn’s commonsense legislation to stand up for female athletes across America and make sure we reclaim every inch of women’s spaces for real women.” – Riley Gaines, 12x NCAA All-American swimmer and Host of Outkick’s “Gaines for Girls” Podcast.

“Thank you, Senator Blackburn, for standing strong for women. Governing bodies, take note: the majority of Americans who have basic common-sense demand that women and girls have their sex-based rights restored. No matter how loud the bullying activists shout, the fact remains: men and women are different. And we are fighting for a future where every girl feels empowered to step onto the field, chase her dreams, and claim her opportunities. We will not allow our hard-won rights be taken away by men claiming to be women and activists spewing falsehoods. We’ve fought too hard for too long. We’re not going back.” – Jennifer Sey, Founder, XX-XY Athletics

“It is my sincere thanks to members in our government that work with common sense, and common sense to their core. Senator Blackburn is doing incredible work on protecting women’s sports by ensuring a fair playing field. I am confident Senator Blackburn along with the rest of the conference will do tremendous work with the incoming administration. This issue is just common sense.” – Caitlyn Jenner, Former Olympic Gold Medalist

“The Biden administration’s decision to tear apart Title IX after more than 50 years of progress was devastating for so many women across the United States. That’s why I am forever grateful for Senator Marsha Blackburn, who has chosen to fight back against this dangerous agenda. She continues to stand up for the rights of young women and girls to celebrate their hard earned athletic accomplishments, and their right to be able to do so in safe environments. Now, Congress MUST do everything in its power to stand up for female athletes in all sports, at all times. Their futures depend on it!” – Sage Steele, Host of The Sage Steele Show

“It is long past time for the NCAA to put action to its words. They say they care about women, but they continue to allow men to compete in women’s athletics. This is not only robbing these athletes of scholarships and career opportunities. But young women are being physically harmed by having to play against men who are biologically stronger and faster than they are. These bills will both call out the NCAA for their continued refusal to protect female athletes and take strides to keep women’s sports female-only. We commend Sen. Blackburn for her bold leadership on this.” – Penny Nance, President and CEO of Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee

“Parents across America are fed up with illogical, progressive policies that have no basis in science or common sense. Males and females are different – this is an indisputable fact. It is well beyond time we stop the madness. At Parents Defending Education Action, we are glad to have a fighter in Congress like Sen. Blackburn who has been relentless in her pursuit of protecting the safety and security of women and girls. We are glad she is introducing legislation to help restore the rights that females deserve to have.” – Michele Exner, Director of Federal Affairs, Parents Defending Education Action



“Policies and decisions regarding athletic participation must follow the science. We cannot ignore biological sex differences. To do so threatens women’s opportunities and their physical safety. This is why it is so crucial for policy leaders to stand up for women, for science, and for common sense. Without separate male and female athletic teams, men will dominate women in the majority of competitive sports. Thankfully, Senator Blackburn recognizes this indisputable fact. Thank you, Senator, for your leadership on this important issue and for putting forth these important steps to ensure that women have an equal playing field and a chance to compete.” – Carrie Lukas, President of Independent Women’s Forum

Co-Sponsors

The Fair Play for Girls Act is co-sponsored by Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Tim Sheehy (R-Mont.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), and Deb Fischer (R-Neb.). Click here for bill text.

The resolution calling on the NCAA to protect women in sports is co-sponsored by Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Tim Sheehy (R-Mont.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Katie Britt (R-Ala.), and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.). Click here for text of the resolution.

The ‘American Girls in Sports Day’ resolution is co-sponsored by Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), Katie Britt (R-Ala.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Tim Sheehy (R-Mont.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), and Jim Banks (R-Ind.). Click here for text of the resolution.

