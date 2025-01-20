12.8 F
Jenkins & Wynne Opens Tennessee’s First Ford Pro Elite Center with Ribbon Cutting

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Don and Casey Jenkins recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newest facility on Jenkins & Wynne’s 41-acre complex, the only Ford Pro Elite Center in the state of Tennessee.

Casey Jenkins said, “This has been in the works for several years. We started talking about it when we realized the opportunity to serve owners of campers, heavy-duty vehicles, fleet vehicles, and businesses that have several vehicles. There is really nowhere for these companies to service their vehicles in a mass way. We’re the only one in town, and we’re the only Ford Pro Elite Center in the state of Tennessee.”

The new state-of-the-art center has 24 bays with capacity for more. This addition has shortened the wait time for people bringing vehicles to the main shop.

“We have moved 15 techs to the new building, and we still have 15 techs at the main shop,” Jenkins said. We’re very excited about this expansion. Our brand-new standalone Lincoln building finishes in January, and our collision expansion finishes at the end of December. We’re adding 15 additional bays, and that’s to keep up with capacity in Montgomery County.”

Also coming soon is a dedicated building for commercial fleet vehicle sales.

“We have been so blessed,” Jenkins said. “While we have almost 42 acres of capacity to serve this community and great facilities, it’s our people who truly make a difference. We are beyond blessed with the nearly 300 team members that work here.”

Photo Gallery

