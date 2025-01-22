23.2 F
Clarksville
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Clarksville Police Department report Head-On Vehicle Collision with Injuries

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has responded to a wreck with injuries at 743 Kraft Street. The crash was a head-on collision involving two vehicles that occurred at approximately 7:21pm.

Kraft Street is completely shut down between Emerald Hills Drive and Abra Auto Body Shop. FACT Investigators are enroute to the scene and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.

The status of the injured motorists is unavailable at this time and no other information is available for release.

