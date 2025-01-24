Austin Peay State University’s Dr. Elaine Tontoh receives National Grant for Groundbreaking Economics Research

Clarksville, TN –

Her work may potentially be featured in future Pearson textbooks and online resources, further extending its impact on economics education.

Tontoh received formal recognition during the AEA’s annual meeting, held in conjunction with the Allied Social Science Associations (ASSA) in San Francisco, California, in January.

The event brought together colleagues from 66 organizations in the social sciences, many of whom applied for the competitive grant. Tontoh’s winning essay demonstrated how her research connects with key economic principles of scarcity and opportunity cost.

Her work emphasizes time as a scarce and unequal economic resource for mothers, highlighting the high opportunity costs they often face when making choices in balancing workloads between three key areas: reproductive labor, wage labor, and self-reproductive labor.

Tontoh’s Triple Day Thesis provides a model for further examining the tensions between those three areas of work, contributing a fresh economic and capability perspective on complex challenges working mothers face while offering potential solutions to inform policy and decision-makers in cultivating a more equitable workforce.

Her work also exemplifies the growing number of intellectual contributions made by APSU faculty in addressing critical socioeconomic issues and contributions to the broader academic community.

To learn more about Tontoh’s work and other current research projects in the Austin Peay State University College of Business, email Elaina Russell at russelle@apsu.edu.