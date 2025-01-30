Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for January 30th – February 3rd, 2024

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County area is in for a week of shifting weather patterns, beginning with rain and thunderstorms before clearing skies and warmer temperatures take over.

Expect a wet start to the weekend, followed by a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs ranging from the mid-50s to upper 60s.

On Thursday, showers will dominate the day, with periods of steady rain and possible heavy downpours. Temperatures will reach a high of 58°F, with gusty southeast winds at 10 mph. Rainfall amounts could total up to an inch.

Thursday night will continue the wet trend with showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures will rise to 58°F by early morning as winds shift from southeast to southwest at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

A lingering Friday morning shower is possible, but the skies will clear as the day progresses, bringing sunshine and a high of 64°F. Winds will remain breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, with occasional gusts.

By Friday night, mostly cloudy conditions return, and temperatures drop to 41°F. Winds will shift from west to north overnight but remain light.

Saturday brings a mix of clouds and sun, with a cooler high near 54°F. Winds will be light and variable, with calm conditions expected in the afternoon.

During Saturday night, skies remain partly cloudy, and temperatures hold steady at 41°F. Light winds will turn southerly by evening, setting the stage for a warmer Sunday.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the week, with abundant sunshine and a high near 66°F. South-southwest winds will pick up at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

Sunday night stays mild with partly cloudy skies and a low of 48°F. Winds will continue from the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead to Monday, mostly sunny skies will keep temperatures comfortable, reaching a high of 67°F.

The week wraps up with Monday night, bringing partly cloudy skies and a low of 42°F, signaling a calm and pleasant transition into the following days.

Overall, the week starts on a stormy note but gradually clears up, leading to a stretch of sunshine and seasonable warmth by the weekend and early next week.