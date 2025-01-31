49.4 F
Clarksville Police Investigate Deadly Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Collision on Tiny Town Road

By News Staff
Clarksville Police on the scene.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian near 830 Tiny Town Road (Tiny Town RV Park).

The incident occurred at approximately 6:37pm, prompting a full closure of Tiny Town Road between Tobacco Road and Summerhaven Road.

Tragically, the pedestrian has been pronounced deceased. FACT investigators are enroute to the scene, and motorists are urged to seek alternate routes until the roadway reopens.

No further details are available for release at this time.

