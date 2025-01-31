51.5 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Struggles Against Murray State in 7-0 Defeat

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Drops Road Contest to Murray State. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Drops Road Contest to Murray State. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisPaducah, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team dropped a 7-0 decision to Murray State, Friday.

In doubles, Asia Fontana and Sophia Baranov defeated Yuna Kadowki and Yu Kikawa, 7-6, 7-3. On court two, Ayden Kujawa and Yu-Hua Cheng fell to Valeria Chaikovskaia and Bruna Melato, 6-3.

In singles matches, Baranov took her match against Chaikovskaia to three sets but fell 6-4, 4-6, 12-10 on court one. Fontana dropped a 6-1, 6-2 match to Varya Alexeyeva on court two. Kikawa took a 6-0, 6-2 win over Kujawa on court three as Rebecca Windan defeated Alice Bolton, 6-4, 6-0, on court four. 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team is back in action on Saturday as they take on Southeastern Missouri at 2:00pm.

Results

Doubles

  1. Asia Fontana/Sophia Baranov def. Yuna Kadowki/Yu Kikawa, 7-6, 7-3
  2. Valeria Chaikovskaia/Bruna Melato def. Ayden Kujawa/Alice Bolton, 6-3
  3. No player

Singles

  1. Valeria Chaikovskaia def. Sophia Baranov, 6-4, 4-6, 12-10
  2. Varya Alexeyeva def. Asia Fontana, 6-1, 6-2
  3. Yu Kikawa def. Ayden Kujawa, 6-0, 6-2
  4. Rebecca Windan def. Alice Bolton, 6-3, 4-6, 10-5
  5. No player
  6. No player

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.  

