Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Struggles Against Murray State in 7-0 Defeat

Paducah, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team dropped a 7-0 decision to Murray State, Friday.

In doubles, Asia Fontana and Sophia Baranov defeated Yuna Kadowki and Yu Kikawa, 7-6, 7-3. On court two, Ayden Kujawa and Yu-Hua Cheng fell to Valeria Chaikovskaia and Bruna Melato, 6-3.

In singles matches, Baranov took her match against Chaikovskaia to three sets but fell 6-4, 4-6, 12-10 on court one. Fontana dropped a 6-1, 6-2 match to Varya Alexeyeva on court two. Kikawa took a 6-0, 6-2 win over Kujawa on court three as Rebecca Windan defeated Alice Bolton, 6-4, 6-0, on court four.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team is back in action on Saturday as they take on Southeastern Missouri at 2:00pm.

