Clarksville’s Customs House Museum March 2025 Exhibits, Activities

The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee.

Some of the events in March at the Museum include Landscape Memories: African Americans & Labor: Recognizing Black History, Women Artists of the West History, Sandra Paynter Washburn: Evolving Continuum, Art for Art’s Sake, 50 Birds of America: Prints by Richard Sloan, Women in Sports, History on the Rocks: A Listen & Learn Happy Hour, Sundays at 3:00: The Cumberland River, Storytime & Craft: Rhyming with Dr. Seuss, Family Art Saturday.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Landscape Memories: Where My Heart Is, The Art of Jackie Langford

Through February 23rd | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

Jackie Langford is a Clarksville landscape artist who works in oils and watercolors. She was the 2023 Flying High Signature Artist. Her paintings are part of the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library Collection and the Permanent Army Military Art Collection and are owned by prominent military, political and civic leaders and their families.

Landscape Memories: Where My Heart Is, The Art of Jackie Langford exhibit at the Customs House Museum features new work.

Tiny Thai Town: Lifestyle in the Countryside

Through March 1st | Lobby

The Tiny Thai Town exhibition includes photographs, maps, and textiles from Thailand.

African Americans & Labor: Recognizing Black History

Through April 20th | Harvill Gallery

The notion of work constitutes compensated labor in factories, the military, government agencies, office buildings, public service, and private homes and businesses. It also includes the community building of social justice activists, voluntary workers serving others, and institution building in churches, social clubs, and organizations.

The work of African Americans has been instrumental in shaping the lives, cultures, and histories of our communities. This exhibition features Clarksville and Montgomery County African Americans and their labors for the community.

Women Artists of the West History

March 4th – April 27th | Lobby

Women Artists of the American West (WAOAW) was founded in 1971 in Norco, California, by a small group of women wanting to network as professionals and compete in the world of art. At that time, the Cowboys of America were exhibiting in numerous prestigious venues, but it was difficult to break into the realm of art as a woman painter or sculptor.

By pooling their efforts and promoting their careers with shows and advertising, WAOAW soon became known for its high caliber of artists and distinctive western style. While WAOAW artists in the early years of the organization were known for their western pieces in various mediums, many women artists in non-western genres wanted to become a part of the group’s legacy.

In 1988, the bylaws were changed to embrace additional genre, subject matter and style. The membership chose to drop “American” from their name and became the diverse group today known as WAOW or Women Artists of the West. Today, they have members across the country, and several from Australia and Canada.

Sandra Paynter Washburn: Evolving Continuum, Art for Art’s Sake

Through April 27th | Jostens Gallery

Sandy Washburn is a recognized teacher of acrylic and mixed media techniques. Her art has garnered numerous awards and can be found in many collections worldwide. Sandy lives on a mountaintop outside Chattanooga, TN.

50 Birds of America: Prints by Richard Sloan

Through April 29th | Kimbrough Gallery

Richard Sloan’s careful attention to detail is captured in his exquisite illustrations of Southeastern birds. Once a staff illustrator at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, Sloan’s work has been collected by the Smithsonian Institution among others. This collection of illustrations was donated to the Customs House Museum by Mr. & Mrs. Carl Eisemann.

Women Artists of the West: Homeland Annual 55th Juried Exhibition

March 6th – May 4th | Crouch, Orgain & Bruner Galleries

Homeland showcases original paintings and sculptures created by talented women artists from across the U.S., Canada, and Australia. The exhibit contains everything from representational artwork to abstract paintings. Juried by renowned Master Artist and Tennessee native, Lori Putnam, more than one hundred works will be included in the exhibition.

Women in Sports

Through September 14th | Hand Gallery

The Women in Sports exhibition features items from the collection, as well as documentary film, photos & local stories.

Museum Events

History on the Rocks: A Listen & Learn Happy Hour

March 4th | 5:30pm – 7:00pm | Old Glory Distilling Co. | Free to the public

Join us at Old Glory Distilling Co., a Tennessee bourbon distillery and restaurant, for our quarterly History on the Rocks, featuring writers and artists from the Spring issue of Second & Commerce magazine. This is a free event, open to the public, and a limited menu will be available for patrons to purchase food and drinks.

The Spring issue publishes in March and features articles about Montgomery County Farms that are 100+ years old, the Unbannable Library, the Clarksville Writers’ Conference 20th anniversary, Montgomery County Girls’ Flag Football, and more!

We’ll have a little bit of trivia fun, a listen and learn session, and time to mingle and meet friends in the community. Second & Commerce is the arts, history and culture magazine of Clarksville/Montgomery County. Read previous issues here.

First Thursday Art Walk

March 6th | 5-8 pm | Free to the public

Mark your calendars for the March First Thursday Art Walk! The Customs House Museum offers free admission during the First Thursday Art Walk from 5:00pm– 8:00pm. Island Breeze Hibachi food truck will be outside our courtyard serving up some delicious food!

Museum Programs

Sundays at 3:00: The Cumberland River—An American Legacy with Larry R. Richardson, Artist, Author, Naturalist

March 2nd | 3:00pm | Turner Auditorium | Free to the public; does not include museum admission

The significance of riverine history and its impact on the Cumberland River valley inhabitants has been the focus throughout much of Larry Richardson’s career. He highlights the goals of conserving and protecting the valuable natural resources of the river and its tributaries. He emphasizes the value of a myriad of geologic formations and countless natural marvels.

This program is in high demand, so don’t delay—reserve your spot by registering at customshousemuseum.org/events.

Homeschool Fieldtrip Day

March 4th | K-12 students with adults

School tour admission of $3.00 per student and $5.00 per adult for non-member homeschool families.



The first Tuesday of each month, local homeschool families are invited to experience a day of self-guided exploration and learning. For more information, contact Curator of Education Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org

Art & More

March 4th | 10:30am – 12:15pm| K-12 students with adults

$25.00 for the semester

Join us for our two in one class. Art & More is a combination of an instructor-led art class to cover art standards and an educator-led exhibit tour with cross-curricular topics.

*For additional information, please contact Curator of Education Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org. Click HERE to register.

Storytime & Craft: Rhyming with Dr. Seuss

March 6th | 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Join us for a whimsical Storytime & Craft as we celebrate the playful rhymes of Dr. Seuss! We’ll be reading Hop on Pop and Fox in Socks, two beloved classics filled with silly words and tongue-twisting fun.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Sunday Studio: Sculpting with McLean Fahnestock

March 16th | 2:00pm | Third Sunday of each month | Ages 16+

Free, with registration required; does not include Customs House Museum admission.

Teaming up with APSU’s Community School of the Arts, we present Sunday Studio—a workshop series for adults. This month, we’re making vegan leather using recycled plastic bags and turning them into raw material for sculptural fish.

This workshop is FREE, and all materials are included. Register today at customshousemuseum.org.

Storytime & Craft: Spring is Here!

March 20th | 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Join us for a delightful Storytime & Craft as we explore the beauty of growth, resilience, and creativity! We’ll be reading Wildflower by Melanie Brown, a heartwarming story about embracing what makes us unique, and Rose’s Garden by Peter Reynolds, a tale of patience, hope, and blooming possibilities.

After the stories, we’ll bring our own flowers to life with a fun blow art flower craft!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Family Art Saturday: Fork Painting Inspired by Van Gogh

March 29th | 10:00am – 12:00pm & 2:00pm – 4:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Join us for a creative Family Art Saturday as we explore the swirling, textured style of Vincent Van Gogh—using just a fork! Inspired by his famous works like Starry Night, we’ll use paint and forks to create bold, expressive strokes, making our own masterpieces.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Fifth Saturday Donation Day

March 29th | 10:00am – 5:00pm

The first Fifth Saturday of 2025 is here! On Fifth Saturday Donation Day, any month with five Saturdays means a special opportunity to visit the museum—your admission is simply a monetary donation of any amount!

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays 1:00pm – 4:00pm, Wednesdays 10:00am – 12:00pm, Fridays 10:00am – 12:00pm and the last Saturday of each month 1:00pm – 4:00pm

Our model train exhibit is open daily, and themes change every season – so stick around, because you never know what they’ll have in store next.

The Museum Store

Women’s History Month Sale

Celebrate Women’s History Month with a special sale at The Museum Store! Throughout March, enjoy 10% off all items from women-owned businesses—and museum members save 20%. Shop unique gifts, art, and specialty products while supporting women entrepreneurs. Stop by and find something special!

Offer expires March 31st, 2025. No other discounts apply.

Food Truck Pop Ups

Grindhead Coffee

March 8th | Courtyard

Stop by the museum starting at 9:00am and enjoy some delicious coffee from Grindhead Coffee, who will be parked right outside our courtyard. Grab a cup of your favorite brew and fuel your day with the perfect pick-me-up!

Stephen’s Sweet Delights

March 15th | Lobby

Stop by the museum at 10:00am and satisfy your sweet tooth with Stephen’s Sweet Delights! They’ll be set up inside our lobby with a delicious selection of treats—don’t miss out!

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org