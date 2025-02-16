Austin Peay State University Welcomes Tiana Johnson as New Director of Sports Nutrition

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison has named Tiana Johnson the department’s Director of Sports Nutrition.

“I am so excited to welcome Tiana to Clarksville,” said Harrison. “Sports Nutrition is vital to the success of our athletics department. I know Tiana will ensure our student-athletes are properly fueled and hydrated to succeed in competition and the classroom as they strive for the “Total Gov Concept every day.”

Johnson began her career in college athletics as a sports nutrition intern at Washington State in 2022. During her time in Pullman, Johnson created weekly educational and informational activities for student-athletes to teach them the importance of nutrition and proper supplementation and how it impacts performance. Johnson also developed meal plans for student-athletes, in addition to assisting with sweat testing, weigh-ins, and fueling station needs.

After her time at Washington State, Johnson served as a community nutrition intern at the Spokane Public Schools and a clinical dietitian intern at the Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane,T Washington.

A native of Kalispell, Montana, Johnson played basketball at Sacramento State (2017-21) and Idaho (2021-23). Johnson played in 83 games and made 62 starts for the Hornets, averaging 8.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 40.3 percent from the floor. In two seasons at Idaho, Johnson started in 54 of 56 games she played, averaging 9.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 40.9 percent from the floor and 37.7 percent from three-point range.

Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and food – dietetics from Sacramento State in May 2021 before earning a master’s in dietetics from Idaho in May 2023. Johnson also passed the Commission on Dietetics Registration Exam in 2023.