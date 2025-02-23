Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for February 23rd–27th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – This past week in Clarksville-Montgomery County, we have seen a mix of weather patterns, with mild temperatures and mostly clear skies dominating the forecast.

As we head into a new and beyond, expect a gradual warming trend with sunny days giving way to increasing cloud cover and slight chances of rain by midweek.

Sunday will be bright and sunny, with temperatures reaching a high near 48 degrees. A calm wind will shift to the south-southwest at around 5 mph, making for a crisp but pleasant afternoon.

Sunday night will remain mostly clear, with temperatures dipping to a chilly 27 degrees. Winds will stay light, transitioning from calm to a gentle southerly breeze at around 5 mph.

Monday will bring more sunshine and a noticeable warm-up, with highs reaching near 56 degrees. A steady south-southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph will help keep conditions comfortable throughout the day.

Monday night will be partly cloudy, with temperatures cooling to around 39 degrees. A light southwest wind at 5 mph will keep the night feeling mild for late February.

Tuesday will continue the warming trend, with mostly sunny skies and highs climbing to near 63 degrees. A light west wind around 5 mph will keep conditions pleasant and calm.

Tuesday night will see partly cloudy skies, with lows settling around 40 degrees. Winds will remain light, shifting from calm to a gentle southerly breeze at 5 mph.

Wednesday will bring a slight change, with a 20 percent chance of showers developing in the afternoon. Despite the increased cloud cover, temperatures will rise to around 66 degrees. Winds will start from the south at 5 to 10 mph before shifting west later in the day.

Wednesday night will see an increased chance of rain, with a 40 percent likelihood of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will drop to around 38 degrees as a northwest wind picks up at 5 mph.

Thursday will be partly sunny, with temperatures cooling slightly to a high near 53 degrees. The mix of sun and clouds will keep conditions pleasant despite the shift in temperatures.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy, with temperatures dipping to around 34 degrees, setting up a cool and crisp evening.

Overall, the week offers plenty of sunshine and gradually warming temperatures, with a chance for rain arriving by midweek. Enjoy the pleasant conditions while they last before the clouds begin to roll in!