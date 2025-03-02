Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Joins ASUN Rivals for Daytona Beach Invitational

Clarksville, TN – After opening the spring with a match-play victory, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is set for its first tournament of the new year when it tees off at Stetson’s Daytona Beach Invitational, Monday and Tuesday, on the Hills Course at LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Atlantic Sun Conference foes Central Arkansas, North Alabama, Stetson, and West Georgia at the par-72, 7,015-yard course. Campbell, Central Florida, Columbia, Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, Jacksonville State, Oakland, Troy, UNC Wilmington, and Wright State round out the 15-team, 88-player field.

Patton Samuels leads the Governors off the first tee in the Sunshine State with a team-leading 68.57 scoring average. Samuels also leads Austin Peay State University with nine rounds in the 60s, 12 rounds at even or under par, and a counting score in all 14 rounds he has played.

Also with a counting score in all 14 rounds he has played this season, Seth Smith is next in line for Austin Peay. Smith ranks second on the team with a 69.93 scoring average, five rounds in the 60s, and 11 rounds at even or under par this season.

With a 72.50 scoring average this season, Reece Britt is next on the tee for the Governors. Britt has tallied one round in the 60s and six rounds at even or under par this season while recording a counting score for the team in 11 of 14 rounds played this season.

Freshman Grady Cox is next up for first-year head coach Easton Key. Cox has played to a 73.00 scoring average this season with five rounds at even or under par; he also ranks third on the team with two rounds in the 60s and 12 counting scores in 14 rounds played.

Rounding out the lineup, Logan Spurrier makes his second appearance of the season for Austin Peay. In two rounds played at UT Martin’s Grover Page Classic, Spurrier recorded a 75.50 scoring average and one counting score.

Finally, Michael Long will make his fifth appearance of the season and his second as an individual at the LPGA International. Long has carded a 75.33 scoring average this season with three rounds at even or under par and five counting scores during his nine rounds in the lineup.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Central Arkansas, Central Florida, and Jacksonville for the first two rounds of the Daytona Beach Invitational, which begins with a shotgun start, Monday. Leaderboard King will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.