Fort Campbell Soldiers Deploy to Support U.S. Southern Border Mission

Fort Campbell, KY – Approximately 300 Soldiers from Fort Campbell’s 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), have been mobilized to the U.S. southern border, reinforcing ongoing operations in support of U.S. Northern Command’s mission to secure the nation’s territorial integrity.

The Soldiers, departing in waves over the past several days, will integrate with military forces already stationed along the border and work alongside the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Their deployment will span three key locations: Fort Huachuca, Arizona; Fort Bliss, Texas; and Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.

The troops will provide sustainment support to the previously established Joint Task Force for southern border operations. Their responsibilities include overseeing the command and control of sustainment units, coordinating logistical support, managing field feeding sites, and ensuring the efficient movement of resources along the border.

Col. Josh Porter, commander of the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, emphasized the readiness and professionalism of his troops in tackling this critical mission.

“The Soldiers of the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade are always ready to answer the call, and this mission is no different,” Porter said. “Their expertise in logistics and support operations will be critical in ensuring the success of border security efforts. I have full confidence in their professionalism, dedication, and ability to execute this mission with the highest standards of excellence in service to the American people.”

The deployment aligns with the ongoing federal efforts to enhance border security operations, providing additional resources to support agencies already managing challenges in the region. This latest mobilization underscores the military’s role in bolstering national security efforts while ensuring the operational readiness of active-duty personnel.

Fort Campbell’s 101st Airborne Division has a long-standing history of rapid deployment in support of national security objectives, and its Soldiers bring a wealth of experience in logistical operations that will play a crucial role in sustaining border support efforts.