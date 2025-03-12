62.4 F
Clarksville
Thursday, March 13, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Gas and Water Department plans Fort Campbell Boulevard water outage, lane...
News

Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Fort Campbell Boulevard water outage, lane closure

Traffic congestion and delays

News Staff
By News Staff
Lane Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and lane closure on Thursday, March 13th, 2025, at 6:00pm on Fort Campbell Boulevard from 101st Airborne Division Parkway to Eva Drive and on Hermitage Road from Old Hopkinsville Highway to Fort Campbell Boulevard for water valve replacement work.

Low water pressure possible for the vicinity.

The outer northbound lane on Fort Campbell Boulevard will be closed from 101st Airborne Division Parkway to Millswood Drive. Traffic will be shifted to the inside northbound lane to avoid the work zone. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment or choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened by approximately 6:00am on Friday, March 14th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Previous article
APSU Men’s Golf Shoots Tournament-Best 290 to Wrap Up Grand Canyon University Invitational
Next article
NASA Scrubs Crew-10 Launch; Next Attempt Set for March 13th
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information