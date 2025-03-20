Friends of the Clarksville Montgomery County Public Library to Hold 50th Annual Used Book Sale

Clarksville, TN – The Friends of the Clarksville Montgomery County Public Library will host its much-anticipated annual used book sale from April 24th to April 27th, 2025, offering book lovers the chance to browse and purchase thousands of gently used books at bargain prices.

This year’s sale marks a significant milestone, celebrating the 50th anniversary of this beloved community tradition.

The Friends of the Library organization began during the 1974-75 school year, when a dedicated group of local volunteers first organized book sales to support library programs. Over the years, the event has grown into a major fundraiser, helping to provide essential resources for children’s activities, literacy programs, and other library initiatives.

As the sale reaches its golden anniversary, the board is planning a festive atmosphere, complete with balloons and a party to honor five decades of service to the community.

Book Sale Schedule & Membership Details

The sale kicks off on Thursday, April 24th, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, with exclusive early access for Friends of the Library members. Those who are not yet members can purchase a membership at the door to take advantage of this special opportunity.

The sale opens to the public on Friday, April 25th, from 9:00am to 5:00pm, and will continue on Saturday, April 26th, during the same hours. The final day, Sunday, April 27th, will run from 1:00pm to 4:40pm, featuring an exciting “Bag Sale”, where shoppers can fill an entire bag with books for just $5.00.

Pricing & Special Offers

Throughout the event, books will be available for just $1.00 per book, making it an affordable way for readers of all ages to expand their personal collections. This year, in an effort to further support the Friends of the Library, the sale will also include DVD box sets and select higher-priced books for $5.00 each.

Proceeds from the sale will directly benefit library programs, particularly children’s activities, ensuring continued community access to enriching literary experiences.

Join the Celebration

Whether you’re a lifelong book lover or simply looking for an affordable way to support the library, the Friends of the Library Used Book Sale is a can’t-miss event. Mark your calendars, bring a tote bag (or two), and come celebrate 50 years of supporting literacy and learning in Clarksville-Montgomery County!

For more information, visit the Clarksville Montgomery County Public Library website or stop by the library for details on how to become a Friends of the Library member.