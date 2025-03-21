Clarksville Police Seek Help Identifying Suspects in $25K Walmart Jewelry Theft

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shoplifting incident that occurred at Walmart, located at 3050 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, on March 18th, 2025.

At approximately 5:10pm, two suspects were captured on video surveillance at the jewelry counter. One of the individuals managed to open the display case and steal approximately $25,000 worth of jewelry. The suspects exited the store around 5:44pm, but they were not seen getting into a vehicle.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect 1: An unknown male wearing a khaki-colored jumpsuit with black trim, a black ball cap, and Pit Viper sunglasses.

Suspect 2: An unknown male wearing a tan long-sleeve shirt, black sweatpants with stars and dollar signs on the right leg, a khaki-colored ball cap, and carrying a white and black backpack.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects.

If you recognize them or have any information, please contact CPD by dialing 911 or contact Detective Westover at 931.648.0656, ext. 5370.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.