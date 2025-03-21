30.6 F
Clarksville
Friday, March 21, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Seek Help Identifying Suspects in $25K Walmart Jewelry Theft
News

Clarksville Police Seek Help Identifying Suspects in $25K Walmart Jewelry Theft

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Walmart Targeted in Major Jewelry Theft — Police Searching for Suspects
Clarksville Walmart Targeted in Major Jewelry Theft — Police Searching for Suspects

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shoplifting incident that occurred at Walmart, located at 3050 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, on March 18th, 2025.

At approximately 5:10pm, two suspects were captured on video surveillance at the jewelry counter. One of the individuals managed to open the display case and steal approximately $25,000 worth of jewelry.  The suspects exited the store around 5:44pm, but they were not seen getting into a vehicle.

The suspects are described as follows:

  • Suspect 1: An unknown male wearing a khaki-colored jumpsuit with black trim, a black ball cap, and Pit Viper sunglasses.

  • Suspect 2: An unknown male wearing a tan long-sleeve shirt, black sweatpants with stars and dollar signs on the right leg, a khaki-colored ball cap, and carrying a white and black backpack.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects.

If you recognize them or have any information, please contact CPD by dialing 911 or contact Detective Westover at 931.648.0656, ext. 5370. 

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous article
Tennessee Vols Basketball Dominates Wofford, 77-62, to Advance in NCAA Tournament
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information