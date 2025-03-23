61.8 F
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Shut Out by North Florida in Conference Match

North Florida Overpowers Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis in Sunday Matchup. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU BaseballJacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team fell 7-0 to North Florida, Sunday, at the UNF Tennis Courts. 

Austin Peay (4-8, 0-3 ASUN) did not take the doubles point with losses on courts two and three. On court two, Jean Deloziere and Joao Portugal defeated Tom Bolton and Glen Arnet, 6-1. Giovanni Becchis and Lucas Ranciaro fell 6-4 to Lorenzo Messina and Gianluca Filoramo on court three. 

North Florida (7-12, 4-0 ASUN) took singles victories on courts one through seven. 

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University baseball team hosts Tennessee State for a Wednesday 2:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Results

Doubles

  1. Bruno Vietri/Andreas Scott vs. Sota Minami/Aeneas Schaub, unfinished at 4-5
  2. Jean Deloziere/Joao Portugal def. Tom Bolton/Glen Arnet, 6-1
  3. Lorenzo Messina/Gianluca Filoramo def. Giovanni Becchis/Lucas Ranciaro, 6-4

Singles

  1. Andreas Scott def. Sota Minami, 6-1, 6-1
  2. Bruno Vietri def. Giovanni Becchis, 1-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-7)
  3. Youssef Labbene def. Tom Bolton, 6-1, 6-0
  4. Jean Deloziere def. Aeneas Schaub, 6-4, 6-1
  5. Chase Heanley def. Glen Arnet, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2
  6. Lorenzo Messina def. Javier Tortajada, 6-3, 6-2
