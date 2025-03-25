APSU Women’s Golf Secures Third Place at The Nashville Invitational

Old Hickory, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team posted a team score of 302 and picked up one spot on the leaderboard in the final round of The Nashville Invitational hosted by Lipscomb, Tuesday, to finish in third place with a three-round score of 900 at the President’s Reserve at Hermitage Golf Course.

Austin Peay State University finished two shots ahead of fourth-place Cal State Fullerton and five shots ahead of fifth-place Butler. The Governors also finished five strokes behind second-place Washington State and seven strokes behind Iowa, who won the team title. Cal State Fullerton’s Louise Dahl was the individual medalist with a score of even-par 216.

Erica Scutt shot a four-over 76 in the third round of The Nashville Invitational and led the Govs with an aggregate score of 221 and a seventh-place finish. Abby Hirtzel picked up seven spots on the leaderboard in the final round after shooting a one-over 73 to finish tied for 13th with a score of 224.

Jillian Breedlove recorded a six-over 78 in the third round to finish tied for 16th with a score of 225. Maggie Glass was the biggest mover for Austin Peay State University in the final round of the tournament, shooting a three-over 75 to pick up 13 spots on the leaderboard and finish tied for 31st with a score of 230.

Rounding out the Governors’ linrup, Kaley Campbell shot a seven-over 79 in the third round and finished tied for 58th with a score of 238.

While playing as an individual, Autumn Spencer shot a seven-over 79 in the final round to finish tied for 40th with a score of 232 – the best 54-hole score of her career. Abby Jimenez, who also played as an individual, shot an 83 in the third round and finished tied for 67th with a score of 241.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team is back in action when it competes at East Carolina’s Ironwood Invitational, March 31st – April 1st, at Ironwood Golf & Country Club in Greenville, South Carolina.

