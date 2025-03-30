APSU Softball Falls to Central Arkansas in Series Finale, 12-3

Conway, AR – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team dropped a 12-3 Atlantic Sun Conference decision to Central Arkansas, Sunday, at Farris Field.

Austin Peay (28-6, 6-3 ASUN) tallied the first hit of the afternoon with Raylon Roach leading the game off with a single up the middle, but a Central Arkansas (17-19, 5-3 ASUN) double play and groundout to the first baseman ended the inning.

Back-to-back Bears RBI singles and a sacrifice fly put the Bears up 4-1 after the first frame, and they later added onto the advantage with another score an inning later.

In the top of the fourth, Kylie Campbell and Macee Roberts reached on a single and double, respectively, and were brought across the plate by way of Sam Leski’s ninth home run of the season, cutting the deficit to 5-3. However, the Bears went on to extend their advantage to nine following a seven-run bottom of the fourth and held APSU off the board in the fifth to claim the run-rule victory.

Gov of Decision: Ashley Martin (L, 9-1), 2.1 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1K , 18 BF, 71 pitches.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University dropped its first ASUN series of the season.

The Governors fell to 3-5 all-time against Central Arkansas and 2-2 against the Bears in Conway, Arkansas.

Five Governors had a hit in the game, highlighted by Sam Leski’s three-run homer in the fourth inning.

Leski’s nine home runs this season are the second-most on the team, tied for the 14th-most in a single season in program history, and the 23rd-most by a Governor in a career.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team returns home for a three-day, three-game series against Bellarmine next weekend. The Governors open the series against the Knights with a Friday 4:00pm contest before then playing noon games both Saturday and Sunday at Cathi Maynard Park.

The series against Bellarmine will be the second time the two have faced one another this season, with APSU sweeping the Knights (4-0, 2-0, 6-4) in Louisville, Kentucky, March 13-14, to open league action.