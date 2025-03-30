76.5 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Claims First ASUN Win in Thriller Against Queens, 4-3

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Earns Hard-Fought 4-3 Victory Over Queens. (Camille Blaylock, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team picked up its first  Atlantic Sun Conference win with its 4-3 match against Queens, on Sunday. 

Austin Peay (5-10, 1-4 ASUN) took the doubles point with wins on courts one and three. Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub defeated Win Steveker and Jan Montero Diaz 6-2 on court one. On court three, Giovanni Becchis and Lucas Ranciaro took a 7-6 (7-4) win over Filippo Scala and Luke Coppage. 

In singles matches, the Govs took wins on courts two, five, and six.

Minami took a 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 win over Win Steveker on the second court as Glen Arnet took a 6-2, 6-1 match over Filippo Scala on court five. 

Javier Tortajada clinched the match for the Governors with his 6-3, 6-1 win over Luke Coppage on the sixth court.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team faces Bellarmine on April 2nd in Louisville, Kentucky. 

Results

Singles

  1. Laurenz Blickwede def. Giovanni Becchis, 6-3, 6-4
  2. Sota Minami def. Win Steveker, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5
  3. Jan Montero Diaz def. Tom Bolton, 6-3, 1-6, 6-1
  4. Gavin Ryan def. Aeneas Schaub, 6-2, 6-3
  5. Glen Arnet def. Filippo Scala, 6-2, 6-1
  6. Javier Tortajada def. Luke Coppage, 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

  1. Sota Minami/Aeneas Schaub def. Win Steveker/Jan Montero Diaz, 6-2
  2. Laurenz Blickwede/Gavin Ryan def. Tom Bolton/Glen Arnet, 7-6 (7-4)
  3. Giovanni Becchis/Lucas Ranciaro def. Filippo Scala/Luke Coppage, 7-6 (7-4)
