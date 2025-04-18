Clarksville’s Customs House Museum May 2025 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in May at the Museum include Within the Abstract: Works by the Contemporary Collective, Asia Mathis: Magnolia, Embracing Blackness: Diasporic Unions, I ? My Museum Ice Cream Social, Storytime & Craft: May Day, Homeschool Fieldtrip Day, Blue Star Museum.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Narrative Moments: Photography from the Collection

April 30th – July 13th | Museum Lobby

Narrative Moments: Photography from the Collection features a selection of fine art photography from the Customs House Museum’s Collection, including works by local artists as well as country music performer, Marty Stuart. Themes range from moody landscapes to still-life compositions.

Within the Abstract: Works by the Contemporary Collective

May 1st – July 29th | Kimbrough Gallery

The Contemporary Collective is an established group of Nashville-area abstract artists who have been working together since 2012. Their paintings are not representations of what they see but rather living descriptions of what they feel.

Women Artists of the West: Homeland Annual 55th Juried Exhibition

Through May 4th | Crouch, Orgain & Bruner Galleries

Homeland showcases original paintings and sculptures created by talented women artists from across the U.S., Canada, and Australia. The exhibit contains everything from representational artwork to abstract paintings. Juried by renowned Master Artist and Tennessee native, Lori Putnam, more than one hundred works will be included in the exhibition.

Asia Mathis: Magnolia

An exhibition of hand-built ceramics

May 6th – July 20th | Jostens Gallery

Asia Mathis is a nationally exhibited artist working in Nashville. She earned a B.F.A. in ceramics and painting from MTSU and has taught workshops at Buchanan Arts and at Centennial Arts Center in Nashville. Asia’s work was featured in the “Best of Tennessee Craft” exhibition at the Tennessee State Museum and the Customs House Museum.

Embracing Blackness: Diasporic Unions

May 10th – July 27th | Crouch, Orgain & Bruner Galleries

The Crafting Blackness series of exhibitions began with the 100-year history of Black craft artists in Tennessee, 1920-2022, which is a research project by BIPOC art historian and curator Karlota Contreras-Koterbay. The exhibition covers a century of craftmaking history by African Americans in the state of Tennessee. Each exhibition is curated to highlight the artisans of that area within the statewide show.

Women in Sports

Through September 14th | Hand Gallery

The Women in Sports exhibition features items from the collection, as well as documentary film, photos & local stories.

Riches of the Land: Agriculture from 1850 – 1950

Through October 19th | Memory Lane (located on the lower level of the museum)

In 1850, nearly 60 percent of the US population was engaged in farming. In Tennessee, that number was 72,735. By 1935, the number of farmers in the state had grown to 273,783. By 1950, much of the work that had once been done by manual labor or with livestock had been replaced with mechanized farming implements and power tools.

Riches of the Land, largely comprised of artifacts from the museum’s collection, is geared towards school-age children. The exhibition includes machinery, tools, maps, and photography to help interpret the farming experience of the past. The display focuses on the Four Pillars of Income, Montgomery County’s Century Farms, and daily life of the period. Included in the exhibit is a film regarding farming in Montgomery County during the last years of the Great Depression. Objects on display include items such as A.H. Patch Company corn shellers, a cider press, and even a vintage tractor to help tell the stories of Montgomery County’s agricultural past.

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk

May 1st | 5:00pm-8:00pm | Free to the public

Mark your calendars for the May First Thursday Art Walk! The Customs House Museum offers free admission during the First Thursday Art Walk from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Happy Bun Hot Dogs will be in the courtyard selling some of their delicious all beef franks!

American Red Cross Blood Drive

May 16th | 10:00am – 3:00pm | Appointment Only

Join us (By Appointment Only) at the museum where we will be partnering with the local Red Cross chapter by hosting a blood drive. This is free and open to the public. All you have to do is call 1.800.RED.CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and enter ‘CustomsHouse’ to schedule an appointment. Save lives by giving blood!

*Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

I ? My Museum Give-A Thon

May 12th-17th | Free to the public

Join us for the I ? My Museum Give-A-Thon, a special week of giving to support the Customs House Museum. Your generosity will help bring our new room to life—a multipurpose rental space and classroom. Your gift will directly impact our ability to create more inspiring experiences for families, artists, and lifelong learners. Help us build a space where imagination knows no bounds! Help us spread the love and say, “I ? My Museum!” by donating, sharing, and celebrating with us all week long.

I ? My Museum Ice Cream Social

May 17th | 12:00pm-2:00pm | Free to the public

We’re ending our Week of Giving on a sweet note! Join us on Saturday, May 17 in the museum courtyard for an afternoon of fun—thanks to our friends at Golly G’s! We’ll have face painting & caricatures, balloon animals, hot dogs from Happy Bun Hot Dogs, and of course… lots of delicious ice cream, including a special exclusive flavor created just for the museum! It’s the perfect Saturday to celebrate community, kindness, and giving back.

Museum Programs

Storytime & Craft: May Day

May 1st | 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Join us for a delightful Storytime & Craft as we celebrate the joys of spring! We’ll read On the Morn of Mayfest by Erica Silverman, a tale full of music and merriment, and I Love You, My Bunnies by Laura Driscoll, a gentle story about care and affection. Afterward, kids and families can get creative by making their own flower baskets—perfect for welcoming the season in bloom!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Sundays at 3:00

The Importance of Public Art in Clarksville & Beyond

May 4th | 3:00pm | Turner Auditorium | Free to the public; does not include museum admission

Using Cranbrook Academy of Art’s campus as a case study, sculpture artist and professor, Luke Warren, will explore modern and contemporary public sculpture’s role in cultural and social identities. After a brief historical overview, Warren will highlight upcoming public sculpture initiatives at APSU and in Clarksville that are planned for 2025. This program is in high demand, so don’t delay—reserve your spot by registering at www.customshousemuseum.org/events.

Homeschool Fieldtrip Day

May 6th | K-12 students with adults

School tour admission of $3.00 per student and $5.00 per adult for non-member homeschool families.

The first Tuesday of each month, local homeschool families are invited to experience a day of self-guided exploration and learning. For more information, contact Curator of Education Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org

Storytime & Craft: We Love Ice Cream

May 15th | 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Cool off with us during this sweet edition of Storytime & Craft! We’ll read The Ice Cream Vanishes by Julia Sarcone-Roach, a playful mystery full of surprises, and Should I Share My Ice Cream? by Mo Willems, a heartwarming tale about friendship and decision-making. After the stories, kids can make their very own ice cream cone craft—no melting required!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Blue Star Museum

May 17th-September 1st | FREE museum admission

We’re proud to participate in Blue Star Museums! All active-duty military personnel and their families receive FREE admission to the Customs House Museum—plus access to 2,000+ art, science, and history museums, zoos, and nature centers across the country. Learn more at www.arts.gov/initiatives/blue-star-museums .

Sunday Studio: Painting with Sarah Spillers

May 18th | 2:00pm | Ages 16+

Free, with registration required; does not include Customs House Museum admission.

Teaming up with APSU’s Community School of the Arts, we present Sunday Studio—a workshop series for adults. We are pleased to once again welcome Sarah Spillers as she leads us through the art of painting plants. This workshop is FREE, and all materials are included. Registration opens April 28 at customshousemuseum.org.

Family Art Saturday: Process Art; Sponge Painting

May 31st | 10:00am – 3:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Get ready to dive into color and creativity at Family Art Saturday! This month, we’re exploring Process Art with a hands-on Sponge Painting activity. Kids and families can experiment with shapes, textures, and patterns while creating one-of-a-kind masterpieces. It’s all about the experience—no rules, just fun and imagination!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays 1:00pm – 4:00pm, Wednesdays 10:00am – 12:00pm, Fridays 10:00am – 12:00pm and the last Saturday of each month 1:00pm – 4:00pm

Our model train exhibit is open daily, and themes change every season – so stick around, because you never know what they’ll have in store next.

The Museum Store

Shop local with The Museum Store wall art sale!

Refresh your space with 15% off all wall art this May at the Museum Store! Members enjoy an exclusive 25% off—a perfect opportunity to bring home unique artwork inspired by history, culture, and creativity.

Offer expires May 31st, 2025. No other discounts apply.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org