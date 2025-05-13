APSU’s Robert Harris Honored as Master Strength and Conditioning Coach

Indianapolis, IN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Associate Director of Sports Performance Robert Harris received the highest honor in his field when he earned the title of Master Strength and Conditioning Coach (MSCC) during the 2025 National Conference of the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCa), May 5th-7th, 2025.

The MSCC title represents the pinnacle of achievement in the strength and conditioning profession. Fewer than 270 coaches nationwide have earned this elite distinction, which recognizes outstanding service, expertise, leadership, and longevity in the field.

“This is a tremendous and well-earned recognition for Coach Harris,” said APSU Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “Rob’s dedication to the men’s basketball program and to the holistic development of our student-athletes has elevated our standard of excellence. His leadership is instrumental in our pursuit of championships and preparing our athletes for success beyond the court. We are incredibly proud of him for achieving this milestone.”

To qualify, coaches must have a minimum of 12 years of full-time collegiate or professional experience, hold the CSCCa’s Strength & Conditioning Coach Certified (SCCC) credential, and demonstrate a long-term commitment to excellence and athlete development.

“Congratulations to Rob Harris on over 12 years of dedicated service to student-athletes and for achieving the highest honor a strength and conditioning coach can attain,” said APSU Assistant Director of Athletics for Sports Performance Medgar W. Harrison. “Your commitment, leadership, and impact on the court and in the lives of countless athletes is truly inspiring. Well deserved!”

Coach Harris’s achievement highlights not only his technical expertise and professional consistency but also his influence as a mentor and leader within both Austin Peay State University’s athletics department and the broader strength and conditioning community.