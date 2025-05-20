Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Runaway Teen Sulmi Veronica Caal-Pec

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is requesting the community’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Sulmi Veronica Caal-Pec, who has been reported as a runaway juvenile.

Sulmi was last seen on May 15th, 2025, at Northwest High School, where she was attending classes. She has not been seen or heard from since that time, prompting growing concern for her safety and well-being.

According to police, Sulmi is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. A photo of Sulmi has been made available to assist in the search.

The Clarksville Police Department emphasizes that any information, no matter how small, could be vital in locating the missing teen. Authorities urge anyone who may have seen Sulmi or knows her whereabouts to call 911 immediately so officers can respond and verify her status.

Alternatively, those with tips can contact Detective Herring directly at 931,648,0656, ext. 5325.

Law enforcement continues to follow leads and work closely with the school and community to bring Sulmi home safely. Her family and the department ask for the public’s cooperation and vigilance during this time.

Updates will be provided by the Clarksville Police Department as new information becomes available.