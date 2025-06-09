66.7 F
Clarksville
Monday, June 9, 2025
Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization to Hold Dignified Flag Retirement Ceremony on Flag Day, June 14th

Flag Day Retirement Ceremony

Montgomery County Veterans Service OrganizationClarksville, TN – In a solemn and patriotic tribute to the symbol of American freedom, the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization (MCVSO), in partnership with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4895, will host its annual Flag Day Retirement Ceremony at 10:00am on Saturday, June 14th, 2025, at VFW Post 4895, located at 1701 Haynes Street in Clarksville. The public is warmly invited to attend.

The ceremony honors Flag Day, observed nationwide to commemorate the adoption of the U.S. flag in 1777, and will include the proper and dignified retirement—by ceremonial burning—of worn, tattered, or otherwise unserviceable American flags. This respectful tradition ensures that old flags are disposed of in a manner befitting the values they represent.

“Each flag represents a piece of our nation’s history, sacrifice, and unity,” said a spokesperson from the MCVSO. “This event allows our community to reflect on those ideals and honor the flag with the respect it deserves, even in retirement.”

Community members wishing to participate can drop off their worn U.S. flags ahead of the ceremony. Flags may be delivered Monday through Friday between 8:00am and 4:30pm to the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization at 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 405, or anytime during business hours at the VFW Post 4895.

This annual tradition not only reinforces the significance of the flag but also brings together veterans, families, and local residents in a shared moment of reverence and respect.

For more details or questions about flag drop-off or participation, contact the MCVSO at 931.553.5173 or email srhopwood@mcgtn.net.

