716th Military Police Battalion Honors Legacy, Welcomes New Leadership in San Diego Change of Command Ceremony

San Diego, CA – Beneath the coastal California sun and against the backdrop of mission-ready formations and fluttering flags, the 716th Military Police Battalion marked a moment of transition and tradition on June 16th, 2025, during a ceremonial change of command held in San Diego.

With precision, formality, and deep respect, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Phillip Mason passed the unit’s storied battalion guidon—a symbol of authority and leadership—to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Travis McIntosh, the Operations Deputy Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). In turn, McIntosh presented the guidon to the incoming commander, formally ushering in a new era of leadership for one of the Army’s most agile and mission-critical police units.

The event, steeped in Army tradition, signified not only the end of Lt. Col. Mason’s command tenure, but also reaffirmed the enduring values, structure, and continuity that form the backbone of the U.S. military.

The ceremony was held as part of the battalion’s current assignment under Joint Task Force-Southern Border, an integrated command structure operating under U.S. Northern Command with the mission of securing the southern border and curbing illicit activity through all-domain, full-spectrum military operations.

During his command, Lt. Col. Mason led the battalion through intense operational tempos, navigating multi-agency coordination, evolving mission sets, and emerging border threats. His leadership was instrumental in shaping the unit’s ability to operate effectively in complex environments, often working in close collaboration with federal law enforcement, Department of Homeland Security personnel, and interagency partners.

“Lt. Col. Mason has exemplified the spirit of selfless service and operational excellence,” Brig. Gen. McIntosh remarked. “His legacy is not just in successful missions, but in the readiness, discipline, and cohesion of this battalion.”

The 716th MP Battalion, long recognized for its adaptability and rapid deployment capabilities, has been critical in implementing Joint Task Force-Southern Border’s strategic objectives—leveraging surveillance, rapid mobility, and high-tech coordination to respond to dynamic threats and uphold national security.

As the guidon was passed and salutes were exchanged, the incoming commander expressed deep gratitude and a firm commitment to the battalion’s continued success.

“It is the greatest honor to lead these Soldiers,” said the new battalion commander. “Together, we will uphold the mission, strengthen our partnerships, and stay ready to answer the nation’s call—anywhere, anytime.”

The change of command ceremony concluded with a final inspection of troops and a thunderous applause from attending service members, families, and dignitaries—a fitting send-off for Lt. Col. Mason and a powerful welcome for the battalion’s new leadership.

In a time of heightened border security operations and global readiness demands, the 716th Military Police Battalion stands as a resilient, capable, and forward-leaning force—now marching ahead under new command, but with the same unwavering purpose.