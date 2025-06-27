Clarksville Police Department joins TWRA’s Operation Dry Water to Prevent Impaired Boating Over Holiday Weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Fourth of July holiday weekend is one of the busiest times of the year on the water, as millions of Americans take to lakes, rivers, and coastal areas to celebrate. With this increase in boating activity comes a rise in incidents, injuries, and fatalities.

“Boating under the influence continues to be a serious and preventable problem,” said Sergeant Gary Mefford. “Our goal is to create a safer environment for all recreational boaters, paddlers, and waterway users.”

To help ensure a safe holiday, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD), along with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), are joining law enforcement agencies across the country in efforts to prevent impaired boating. This effort is part of the Operation Dry Water campaign, a national initiative aimed at reducing alcohol- and drug-related boating incidents.

Whether you’re operating a vessel or simply along for the ride, boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs puts everyone at risk. Law enforcement will be on heightened alert during the holiday weekend, focusing on identifying and removing impaired boaters from the water, as well as educating the public on the dangers of boating under the influence.

Operating a vessel while impaired is illegal on all bodies of water and can lead to serious injuries, fatalities, and criminal charges. In Tennessee, it is illegal to operate a boat with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08 percent or higher.

CPD, MCSO, and TWRA urge everyone to boat sober and wear a life jacket when on or near the water. The goal is for everyone to enjoy a fun, safe, and responsible Independence Day weekend. For more information about boating under the influence and Operation Dry Water, visit operationdrywater.org.