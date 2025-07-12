Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Adds Jackson Wise to 2025-26 Roster

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head men’s golf coach Easton Key made another addition to the Governors’ 2025-26 roster with the signing of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Jackson Wise, Friday.

A native of Pontotoc, Mississippi, Wise spent two seasons at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC) and helped the Bulldogs win the 2024 NJCAA DII Men’s Golf National Championship. At the 2024 National Championship, Wise posted a four-round score of 12-over 300 and finished tied for 20th.

Wise got his first collegiate victory when he shot a seven-under 137 and won 2024 Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Individual Medalist honors while leading his team to a conference title. Following his win at the MACCC Championship, Wise shot four-under 138 to pick up his second victory at the 2024 Lou Hart Invitational at Northwood Country Club in Meridian, Mississippi.

During his sophomore season at MGCCC, Wise was ranked as the No. 10 player nationally and the No. 7 player in his region by the NJCAA. Wise posted a 73.3 scoring average with two wins, four top-three finishes, and a 479-87-18 record against the field.

As a freshman at MGCCC, Wise posted a pair of top-five and five top-10 finishes, including a sixth-place finish at the 2023 MACCC Championship.

Prior to his time at MGCCC, Wise attended North Pontotoc High School. Wise joins his former MGCCC teammates John Mark Mills, Garden City Community College’s Jack Dyer, and Delta State’s Zachary Olsen as additions to the Governors’ roster for the upcoming season.

