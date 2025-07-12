74.6 F
Clarksville
Saturday, July 12, 2025
Beachaven Summerfest Kicks Off Season with Music, Food, and Family Fun

By Tony Centonze
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Beachaven Vineyards & Winery recently hosted Summerfest at Beachaven, a multi-day celebration with DJs, food trucks, live music, games, and more.

Beachaven’s Abigail Scurlock took a break from serving up delicious wine smoothies to talk about some of the happenings at this year’s fest. “It’s a five-day festival that will run Thursday through Monday. It’s our way of celebrating the end of the school year, the beginning of summer, and Memorial Day.”

Saturday featured jazz from Jamaine Pitts, also music by Tristan Straley and Britt Dignan’s Writer’s Circle. Fest-goers enjoyed food from Kadi’s Tacos, Fryz Wit Dat, Bronx Deli, Smash n Beef, Brutha’s BBQ, B’More Salty, and Kona Ice.

“Tomorrow (Sunday), we have a market called the Children’s Entrepreneurial Market,” Scurlock continued. “So, it’s 40 – 50 vendors, all of which are businesses run by kids. We will have live music by Lacy Green, and food trucks – Sizzle Grill and Monster Cone. Then, on Monday we will have live music by Brittany Moore and food from Windy City Vibes.

“We started the season in April,” Scurlock said. “This is our Summerfest. In August, we’ll do Harvest Fest, and then we’ll have Halloween Fest at the end of October. Throughout the year, we will have live music every week, DJ on the Dock once a month, along with Dinner with the Trucks and other cool events.”

