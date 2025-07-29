83.4 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Education

APSU Students Gain Career Experience Through Innovative Summer Internship Initiative

News Staff
Austin Peay State University’s Summer Internship Program is connecting students with local employers for a lasting community impact. From left: senior Azizbek Abdukayumov; Lashae Whitley, CEO of We Notarize Nationwide Notary Services; and junior Andrew Schramkowski. (Contributed photo)
Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Eleven Austin Peay State University (APSU) students are gaining hands-on professional experience this summer through a new paid internship program connecting them with eight Clarksville-area employers, from tech companies to nonprofits.

Austin Peay State University’s Career Success Center partnered with Workforce Essentials to launch the university’s Summer Internship Program, a 10-week immersive opportunity for rising juniors and seniors.

The program gives students practical experience while demonstrating local employers’ commitment to developing the next generation of professionals. As the program passes its midpoint, students and employers are already seeing tangible results.

Students Gain Real-World Experience

Austin Peay State University senior Kade Tjaarda at his summer internship with Daniel Ingram Insurance, where he earned a license to sell insurance policies in Tennessee and Kentucky. (Contributed photo)
For senior Kade Tjaarda, an internship with Daniel Ingram Insurance paid off by allowing him to obtain his Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance license in Tennessee and Kentucky.

“[Kade’s] outstanding performance not only reflects the quality of the summer internship program but also highlights the incredible potential of emerging talent from APSU,” agency owner Daniel Ingram said. “I look forward to continuing this fruitful collaboration and supporting the growth of future business leaders.”

Lashae Whitley, CEO of We Notarize Nationwide Notary Services, has also benefited from hosting two interns this summer: junior Andrew Schramkowski and senior Azizbek Abdukayumov.

Austin Peay State University junior Teanna Albin at her internship with the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. (Contributed Photo)
The two have already sharpened their skills through a wide range of projects. Schramkowski is creating content for the company’s website and social media pages while improving performance through IT work, and Abdukayumov is focused on tracking finances and helping to manage background-check services.

“This has been a wonderful [way] for students to gain hands-on experiences, gain new skills, and connect with employers for future opportunities,” Whitley said.

At the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce, junior Teanna Albin has done just that, networking with small and large businesses while working on her main project, “Welcome Signage for Clarksville.”

Community Impact 

Austin Peay State University senior Tamar Williams, at left, with Brandi Ficklin, her supervisor at United Way of Greater Nashville. (Contributed photo)
Albin’s project is just one example of the program’s broad impact, as it allows students to work with for-profit and nonprofit organizations in various industries.

United Way of Greater Nashville welcomed senior Tamar Williams as an intern this summer, exposing her to nonprofit operations and community collaboration.

“This is a much-needed venture in Montgomery County that exposes students to a variety of businesses and organizations,” said Brandi Ficklin, Williams’ supervisor at United Way. “We hope the program continues so more students and entities can participate.”
 
The Summer Internship Program currently has eight participating organizations: the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce, CDE Lightband, Daniel Ingram Insurance, Rossview Farms, Solutions 21, Trane Technologies, United Way of Greater Nashville, and We Notarize Nationwide Notary Services.
 
Austin Peay State University’s Career Success Center aims to expand the program each year as interest grows, providing Peay students with valuable professional experience while strengthening community relationships.

