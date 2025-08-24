Nashville Sounds Drop Series Finale 5-2 to Louisville Bats at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – Jared Oliva smacked his 10th home run of the season, but the Nashville Sounds dropped the series finale to the Louisville Bats 5-2 on Sunday from First Horizon Park. Oliver Dunn increased his on-base streak to six games, while Jackson Chourio recorded the first hit of his rehab assignment with a double.

In the top of the second, the Bats scored the first run of the game off Sounds starter Robert Gasser. Connor Joe tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly from Christian Encarnacion-Strand to make it 1-0.

Edwin Rios smacked a solo homer to left against Gasser in the top of the fourth, putting Louisville up 2-0.

Nashville bounced back in the bottom of the fourth off Louisville starter Adam Plutko. Tyler Black worked a walk and came around to score on a double by Dunn to cut the lead, 2-1.

After the Bats scratched across two runs against Sounds reliever Will Childers in top of the sixth, Nashville answered back in the bottom of the seventh. Oliva mashed a solo homer to left off Louisville reliever Sam Benschoter to make it a 4-2 ballgame.

Louisville collected a run in the top of the ninth, and Nashville went scoreless in the bottom half of the inning to finalize a 5-2 win for the Bats.

The Sounds take Monday off before beginning a six-game homestand on Tuesday against the Charlotte Knights. First pitch from First Horizon Park is slated for 6:35pm CT.